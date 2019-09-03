Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Names Kyle Mustain As Principal English Horn

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck are pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Mustain to the position of Principal English Horn. Mustain will assume the post in early September for the start of the 2019/2020 season. He comes to Pittsburgh from the Oregon Symphony where he has served in the same position since 2010.

Prior to joining the Oregon Symphony, Mustain spent two years living in Brazil, where he served as English horn soloist with the Orquestra Filarmônica de Minas Gerais; he held the same position with the Santa Fe Opera from 2004 to 2013. Mustain has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Atlanta Symphony, and held one-year appointments as Assistant Principal Oboe and English Horn for both the Houston Symphony and Indianapolis Symphony. He spent several summers performing at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland, as well as the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.

Mustain received a bachelor's degree from the Curtis Institute of Music and a Master's degree from Yale University. He has been a member of the band Pink Martini since 2014. When he is not cooking or painting or watching Prime Minister's Questions, he might be found in the recording studio producing the next Pink Martini album or onstage singing and playing English Horn with the globe-trotting band.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns for its 124th season on September 14, 2019, with its annual Gala and concert, this year featuring superstar pianist Lang Lang. The evening typically raises $1 million for the symphony's diverse community and learning programs, as well as supports the orchestra's continued excellence. The season begins in earnest on September 20 with an "Opening Weekend Spectacular," featuring Manfred Honeck leading the orchestra in a program highlighted by the symphony's premiere of Julia Wolfe's Fountain of Youth (a Pittsburgh Symphony co-commission) and virtuoso violinist James Ehnes who will perform Mozart's Fourth Violin Concerto..





