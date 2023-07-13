Piano Virtuoso Antonio Pompa-Baldi to Perform with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA have announced that award-winning concert pianist and Distinguished Professor of Piano & Artist-in-Residence of the Cleveland Institute of Music, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, will join Maestro Salvador Brotons and the VSO in performing Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2 on September 23rd and September 24th. Due to the expected birth of her child, the originally scheduled soloist for the September concert, Cristina Montes-Mateo, will reschedule her appearance with the VSO to the 2024/25 season.

Winner of some of the most prestigious international competitions such as Cleveland International Competition, Marguerite Long-Jacques Thibaud Competition of Paris and Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Antonio Pompa-Baldi has appeared at many of the world's major concert venues including Carnegie Hall and Paris' Salle Pleyel. He has recorded over 30 albums and has performed with major orchestras around the world under the batons of Hans Graf, James Conlon, Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Theodore Kuchar, Benjamin Zander, Louis Lane, Keith Lockhart and others.

About Antonio Pompa-Baldi

Born and raised in Foggia, Italy, Antonio Pompa-Baldi won the Cleveland International Piano Competition in 1999 and embarked on a career that continues to extend across five continents. A top prize winner at the 1998 Marguerite Long-Jacques Thibaud Competition of Paris, France, Antonio Pompa-Baldi also won a silver medal at the 2001 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Mr. Pompa-Baldi appears at the world's major concert venues including New York's Carnegie Hall, Cleveland's Severance Hall, Milan's Sala Verdi, Boston's Symphony Hall, Shanghai's Grand Theatre, and Paris' Salle Pleyel, to name a few.

With a concerto repertoire including more than 60 works, Mr. Pompa-Baldi recently performed cycles of all the Rachmaninoff Piano Concertos, the five Beethoven Piano Concertos, and both Brahms Concertos with various orchestras. He has played recitals in most major venues over the world.

In 2019, he was a returning guest at the third edition of the Lang Lang International Piano Festival in Shenzhen, China, continued his honorary guest professorship at the Beijing China Conservatory, and was named honorary professor at the Shenyang Conservatory of Music. Among the stops on his tours, he performed in Vienna (Austria), Malaga (Spain), Nancy (France), New York, and throughout China (Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Dalian, and Guangzhou).

Mr. Pompa-Baldi has recorded over 30 CDs to date, for various labels including Harmonia Mundi, Steinway, TwoPianists, Azica, Brilliants, and Centaur Records. Among them, the complete piano and chamber music works of Grieg, the Josef Rheinberger Piano Sonatas, the complete Hummel Piano Sonatas, and CDs dedicated to Brahms, Schumann, Liszt, Respighi, Roberto Piana, and Rachmaninoff.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 33rd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the “Arts Council” award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit Click Here.

