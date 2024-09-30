News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to Perform at Alice Tully Hall in October

The performance will take place on October 15, 2024.

By: Sep. 30, 2024
Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to Perform at Alice Tully Hall in October Image
The internationally noted American pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown will participate in Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's 2024-25 seasonal opening night at Alice Tully Hall, on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT.

The concert, entitled "Haydn's Surprise," will demonstrate the composer's versatility in a variety of genres. Mr. Brown will perform Haydn's Surprise Symphony as well as Arianna a Naxos, Cantata for Voice, String Quintet, and Harpsichord, Hob. XXVIb:2. The full program follows:

Joseph Haydn

Quartet in B-flat major, Hob. III:78, Op. 76, No. 4, "Sunrise"

Arianna a Naxos, Cantata for Voice, String Quintet, and Harpsichord, Hob. XXVIb:2

Concerto in C major, Hob. VIIa:1

Symphony in G major, Hob. I:94, "Surprise"

Mr. Brown will be joined by fellow colleagues: Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano; Wu Han, harpsicord; Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello; Nina Bernat, double bass; Viano Quartet, ensemble; Tara Hele O'Connor, flute.

Tickets of $38 to $89 are available for purchase on the event page. For more information, please visit pianist composer Michael Stephen Brown's website and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's website.

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, was featured by the Society this season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.




