Perlman Music Program Suncoast Presents Acclaimed Violinist Randall Goosby At The Sarasota Opera House This Winter

"For me, personally, music has been a way to inspire others," says 26-year-old violinist and Perlman Music Program alum, Randall Goosby.

Regional audiences will have the rare opportunity to see this highly acclaimed performer, accompanied by pianist Zhu Wang, as part of The Perlman Music Program Suncoast's "An Evening with Randall Goosby," Thursday, December 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota. Tickets are $40-80 per person and go on sale Oct 20 online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203767®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.sarasotaopera.org%2F6059%2F6060?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the Sarasota Opera House box office.

The concert's program features Deux Morceaux pour Violin et Piano by Lili Boulanger; Maurice Ravel's Violin Sonata No. 2; Suite for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still; and Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 9. The program is subject to change.

Randall Goosby joined The Perlman Music Program (PMP) at the age of 15. Before this, he made his debut with the Jacksonville Symphony at age nine, and at 13 became the youngest recipient ever to win the Sphinx Concerto Competition. Goosby has since performed with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, and New World Symphony. He is acclaimed for the sensitivity and intensity of his musicianship alongside his determination to make music more inclusive and accessible, and to bring the music of under-represented composers to light. Goosby's 2021 critically acclaimed debut album, "Roots," explores the evolution of African American music-from the spiritual through to present-day composition-paying homage to the pioneering artists that paved the way for him and other artists of color. Goosby earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees at The Juilliard School, and recently received an Artist Diploma there, studying under Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho. Visit RandallGoosby.com.

Praised by The New York Times as "a superb pianist," Zhu Wang's engaging performances exhibit a remarkable depth of lyricism and poise. His 2021 Carnegie Hall debut recital was named "Best of 2021" by Anthony Tommasini in The New York Times. As the Winner of 2020 Young Concert Artists International Audition, he was awarded the Stern Young Artist Development Award and continues to show his artistry as a charismatic soloist and an exceptional chamber musician. Wang holds a Bachelor of Music degree from The Juilliard School and is pursuing his Artist Diploma at Curtis Institute of Music. Visit ZhuWangPiano.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randall back to Sarasota," says Lisa Berger, executive director of Perlman Suncoast. "Many of us remember this extraordinary young man during his years attending the PMP Winter Residency. Seeing him now as an accomplished and recognized artist is a testament to The Perlman Music Program and a joyful reunion for local audiences."