Park University's Stanislav Ioudenitch Inducted Into Steinway Hall of Fame

Stanislav Ioudenitch, associate professor of music/piano and artistic director of Park University's International Center for Music, has been inducted into the 2021 class of the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame. Ioudenitch was among those honored on Sept. 29 during a ceremony at the Steinway factory in New York City.



The Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame is a prestigious designation recognizing the work of North America's most committed and passionate piano educators. Ioudenitch was nominated by Gordon McNelly, owner and president of the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City.

"It is an indisputable honor to be able to recognize Stanislav's local and global contribution to piano education and performance with his induction into Steinway's Teacher Hall of Fame," McNelly said. "Stanislav's commitment to excellence as a performer is evident by his notable achievements, and as a mentor, his mastery is manifested in the accomplishments of his protégés. It was an absolute privilege to nominate Stanislav for this recognition."

"Music education has been a cornerstone of our historic company since the late 1800s," said Gavin English, president of Steinway & Sons Americas. "We are very proud to work with the talented music educators inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame. These teachers foster passion, creativity and discipline in the next generation of piano artists. Their work deserves the highest praise."

Ioudenitch, a native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, who found the International Center for Music in 2003, is widely regarded for his strong individuality and musical conviction. His artistry won him the gold medal at the 11th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001. Under his guidance, students of Ioudenitch have earned numerous awards worldwide, including Kenny Broberg, a graduate student in the ICM who was the silver medalist at the 15th Van Cliburn event in 2017, bronze medalist of the XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition and gold medalist of the 2021 American Pianists Association's American Pianists Awards, as well as Behzod Abduraimov, ICM artist-in-residence, who won the 2009 London International Piano Competition