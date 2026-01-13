Park University ICM Orchestra to Host Valentine's Concert with Guest Conductor Filippo Ciabatti

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Park University International Center for Music Orchestra will highlight the many moods of dance music with its annual Valentine's concert on Friday, Feb. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University's flagship Parkville Campus. Admission to the concert is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance to guarantee seating.

The concert will feature Filippo Ciabatti as the guest conductor. Praised for his “sensitive and nuanced” musicianship and for delivering performances “with admirable sweep and tension,” Ciabatti is a dynamic and versatile conductor with a multifaceted career. A native of Florence, Italy, Ciabatti has appeared as a guest conductor with orchestras across North America, South America and Europe. In summer 2024, he was awarded the Joel Revzen Conducting Prize and engaged to conduct the Festival Orchestra Napa (Calif.). Ciabatti holds multiple appointments, including as assistant conductor of Boston Baroque, founding artistic director of Upper Valley Baroque (based in Hanover, N.H.), music director of the Opera Company of Middlebury (Vt.) and director of orchestral and choral programs at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.

The program for the concert is scheduled to include:

“Concerto Grosso in G Major, Op. 6, No. 1,” composed by George Frideric Handel

“Romanian Folk Dances,” a suite composed by Béla Bartók

“St. Paul's Suite,” composed by Gustav Holst

“Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums), composed by Giacomo Puccini

“Hoedown,” from Aaron Copland's ballet, Rodeo

“Romance for String Orchestra in C Major, Op. 42,” composed by Jan Sibelius

The Waltz movement from “Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“Fiddle-Faddle,” composed by Leroy Anderson

For more information about Ciabatti and the concert, visit icm.park.edu/icm-orchestra-valentines-ciabatti-2026. For more information about the International Center for Music, visit icm.park.edu.