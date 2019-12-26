Palm Beach Symphony & The Society Of The Four Arts Collaborate In New Year

The Society of the Four Arts, founded in 1936, and Palm Beach Symphony, which is enjoying a landmark 46th season, have both played a major role in the cultural growth of Palm Beach and now are collaborating to start the new decade with three events that celebrate classical masterworks while also showcasing the vibrant diversity of today's modern composers and artists.

"The Society of the Four Arts will be the beautiful venue for two concerts with the acclaimed violinist Chee-Yun, one with the full orchestra under the baton of Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz and one with our chamber ensemble," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "The Society's Head of Music & Film Programming Phillip J. Bergmann also offers valuable insights at a Symphony Session. The new year brings with it another reminder of how far our region has come and the growth of our respective organizations."

Chee-Yun's first public performance at age eight, took place in her native Soul, prior to coming to the U.S. five years later and making her Carnegie Hall debut at age 15. A recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant and a Young Concert Artists International winner, the South Korean-American has performed with many of the world's foremost conductors and orchestras including: the Toronto, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Atlanta and National Symphony orchestras; as well as the Saint Paul and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestras. She has received exceptional praise as a recording artist including for her recent recording of the "Penderecki Violin Concerto No. 2" on the Naxos label which American Record Guide called "a performance of staggering virtuosity and musicality."

The Masterworks concert Breaking Ground, will be held at the Society of the Four Arts on January 13 at 7:30 p.m. The program features the Florida premiere of "Plea for Peace" by modern female composer Augusta Read Thomas. The program also includes Mendelssohn's "Violin Concerto in E Minor," Mozart's "Symphony No. 41 in C Major" ("Jupiter") and Copland's "Appalachian Spring Suite."

Bergmann will lead the insightful Symphony Session to delve into that program at Table 260, 1700 S. Dixie Hwy. in Palm Beach, on Wednesday, January 8 at noon. The delicious menu begins with an overture of cream of cauliflower soup followed by tempting choices of blacked swordfish, T26 chicken cobb salad and the quiche of the day, before culminating in a fabulous cookie platter finale. The event will also feature a themed cocktail, Simple Gifts, mixed with Grey Goose Pear, Domaine de Canton, Tuaca, lemon juice, lavender syrup and sage.

Chee-Yun returns to the Society of the Four Arts on Sunday, February 9 at 3 p.m. The concert with the Palm Beach Symphony's Chamber Ensemble features a program of Kodály's "Duo for Violin and Cello," Halvorsen's "Passacaglia in G Minor" and Mendelssohn's remarkable "Octet in E-flat Major."

Tickets to the concerts are available through The Society of the Four Arts, 100 Four Arts Plaza in Palm Beach, at 561.655.7226 and www.fourarts.org/feature/concerts. Tickets to the Symphony Session luncheon are available at online at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561) 281-0145; or by visiting the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.





