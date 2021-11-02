PBS 'Great Performances' Will Broadcast the World Premiere Of John Williams' Violin Concerto This Month

Great Performances: A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood showcases the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Andris Nelsons in works by Copland, Stravinsky, and Jessie Montgomery, and celebrates the debut of a new violin concerto by legendary multiple-Oscar-winning composer and Boston Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams.



Mr. Williams leads the orchestra and virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter in his Violin Concerto No. 2, recorded during the work's world premiere performance at Tanglewood this past summer. In addition, Andris Nelsons leads performances of Aaron Copland's Quiet City, Igor Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird, and Starburst by American composer Jessie Montgomery. BSO English horn principal Robert Sheena and BSO principal trumpeter Thomas Rolfs are the soloists in the Copland.



A sprawling four-movement work, John Williams' Violin Concerto No. 2 also opened the 2021-22 BSO Season at Symphony Hall (September 30) with Mr. Williams again leading the BSO with Ms. Mutter as soloist. Click here to view further details about the music to be performed on this program.

Great Performances is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV,Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO. PBS station members can view many series, documentaries, and specials via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website.



Formal BSO titles for conductors referenced in this release: Andris Nelsons is the Ray and Maria Stata BSO Music Director and John Williams is the George and Roberta Berry Boston Pops Conductor Laureate.