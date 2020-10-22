Northport Public Library Presents Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble In Zoom Virtual Concert

The concert will take place on November 13.

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a virtual concert, performing music for flute, strings and harp, online on Zoom on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 PM, sponsored by Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave. in Northport, NY. This is presented as part of the library's Do-Ing Music Concert Series.

Featured music will include works by Beethoven, Piazzolla and Vivaldi, as well as original compositions written for Canta Libre by Long Island Composers Alliance members Jay Anthony Gach, Murray F. Cohen, Jane Leslie, and Laurence Dresner.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

This concert is free and open to the public. For Zoom access information, contact Janet Naideau of the Northport Public Library - janet.naideau@nenpl.org or call 631-261-6930, ext. 318 after November 1. The link will also be posted on the library website www.nenpl.org as well as Canta Libre's website www.cantalibre.org.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.

