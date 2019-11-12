New York City Gay Men's Chorus To Present Annual Holiday Extravaganza at the NYU Skirball Center

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) celebrates this festive time of year, presenting its annual Holiday Extravaganza, with three performances on Friday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Under the leadership of new Artistic Director Gavin Thrasher, the chorus of nearly 300 voices will perform holiday classics and unique seasonal offerings with a special twist, some of which have been part of the NYCGMC's annual holiday concert tradition since the chorus' founding 40 years ago. Selections include: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Joy to the World," "Hanukkah in Santa Monica," "Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening," "Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart," Barbra Streisand's "Jingle Bells," Sara Bareilles' "Love is Christmas," plus more.

Additional concerts in the New York City Gay Men's Chorus 2019-20 season include Big Gay Sing: Divas, Divas, Divas on March 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m. and March 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts and Proud: NYCGMC Celebrates 40 Years! on June 20, 2020 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

Tickets are available by visiting nyuskirball.org, by calling 212-998-4941 or by visiting the NYU Skirball Box Office.





