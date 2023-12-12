Long Beach Camerata Singers Performs Handel's MESSIAH, December 21

Love Handel's Messiah but hate to fight the traffic to drive out of town to hear it? Hallelujah! You can hear this magnificent oratorio right here in Long Beach when Long Beach Camerata Singers' 100-voice choir presents this brilliant work with Tesserae Baroque Orchestra and 4 professional soloists.

This year's performances will take place on Thursday, December 21st at 7:30pm, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater. Patrons may also take advantage of free bus transportation from California Pizza Kitchen, located at 6475 Pacific Coast Highway by calling the box office. First come, first served due to limited bus seating.



Camerata's Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass, will conduct, welcoming four guest soloists for this occasion: soprano Addy Sterrett, mezzo-soprano Mindy Chu, tenor Dongwhi Back and bass John Buffett.



Unlike most choral works from the Baroque period, German-born composer George Frideric Handel chose to write the Messiah in English, explaining, “I have endeavored to show that the English language, which is so expressive of the sublimest sentiments, is the best adapted of any to the full and solemn kind of music.” For Americans, his choice makes the work easy to understand.



Messiah was composed in 1741 – in only 24 days of swift composition - using a text by British librettist Charles Jennens. Although great legends equate the rapidity of Handel's compositional process to divine inspiration, in which they allege that as he wrote the Hallelujah Chorus, “He saw all heaven before him,” these claims are most probably unfounded. Messiah was composed quickly with the aid of compositional borrowing — a well-respected practice at that time. Handel simply adapted his previously composed material to accommodate the scripture of Messiah's libretto. The unification of these previously disparate segments and the resultant dramatic flow are an incredible testament to the genius of Handel and the extraordinary strength of his musical abilities.



Camerata Singers' Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass, enthuses, "Handel's Messiah is like a bowl full of precious jewels and, as you sift through, you will encounter many different colors. This great work changes every few minutes, drawing out a variety of emotions.” Dr. Bass is not alone in his opinion of Handel's genius. In 1824, composer Ludwig van Beethoven wrote, "Handel is the greatest composer that ever lived…I would uncover my head and kneel down before his tomb."



Premium tickets are $65; Preferred tickets are $55, General Admission is $40. $10 Student tickets are available at the door with student I.D. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or email Fawn at boxoffice@lbcameratasingers.org .

Long Beach Camerata Singers is a 501(c)3 non-profit, 80-voice choir that has provided Long Beach residents with high-quality choral music for fifty-eight years. Led by Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass, the chorus presents 4 concerts per year, including a fully-orchestrated performance of Handel's Messiah; Camerata's professional chamber ensemble, Catalyst, presents two concerts per year. The organization also provides two education programs: the Camerata Children's Music Academy presents fundamental music instruction to pre-K students; Peace4Youth brings the Peace Project into LBUSD Middle schools.



Dr. Bass is the Director of Choral Studies at UCLA and is also a member of the Miami-based ensemble, Seraphic Fire, which performs primarily in Florida, serving as Associate Conductor and Director of Education. He has appeared with numerous professional vocal ensembles including Seraphic Fire, Conspirare, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Apollo Master Chorale, Vox Humanae, True Concord and Spire.



For more information about Long Beach Camerata Singers, please visit us at www.longbeachcameratasingers.org or call (562) 900-2863.