London Philharmonic Orchestra Announces U.S. Tour Led By Ed Gardner

The London Philharmonic Orchestra will embark on its first nationwide tour of the United States in 10 years from October 9 to 21, 2024, led by the orchestra's Principal Conductor Edward Gardner.

The orchestra is joined on tour by violin soloists Patricia Kopatchinskaja, including her highly-anticipated Carnegie Hall debut, and Randall Goosby. The tour spans both coasts, featuring appearances at the Mondavi Center, The Soraya, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and UCSB Arts and Lectures in California; Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Illinois; Indiana's University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Center; Michigan's Wharton Center and University Musical Society / Hill Auditorium, Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage and the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in New York, and Grace Farms in Connecticut.

Praised by The Times as "London's most adventurous and dynamic mainstream orchestra," the London Philharmonic Orchestra has been celebrated as one of the world's great orchestras since Sir Thomas Beecham founded it in 1932. With every performance the LPO aims to bring wonder to the modern world and cement its position as a leading orchestra for the 21st century.

The Orchestra launches the tour on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts in Davis, CA, performing a program of Beethoven's Overture to Egmont, Barber's Violin Concerto with soloist Randall Goosby, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. Signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2020 at the age of 24, Goosby is known for his "perfect balance of intelligent artistry and showmanship" (The New York Times). They reprise the program on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing, MI and Sunday, October 20, 2024 the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Long Island, NY.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024 at The Soraya in Northridge, CA, the orchestra performs the U.S. premiere of 2023-2025 LPO Composer-in-Residence Tania León's 2023 work Raíces (Origins). As the Spanish word for origins, Raíces is inspired by the Cuban-born León's own roots, including a mix of Spanish, Cuban, Chinese and French heritage. Reflecting on her ancestry, and on her mixed identity as a Cuban-born woman who found a home in the United States, León guides this piece through a range of genres and moods, from contemplative to jovial, infusing elements of jazz, Cuban-style syncopation and a vibrant blend of dance rhythms, reflecting the importance of dance to her own heritage and upbringing. The program also includes Barber's Violin Concerto with Goosby and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents the LPO in a program of Tania León's Raices (Origins), Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1 with Moldovan-Austrian violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, CA. Praised by The Guardian for her "thrilling unpredictability that makes every show electric," Kopatchinskaja will join the orchestra to take listeners on an emotional journey spanning moments of anguish and pure ecstasy.

They reprise the program with slight variations on Saturday, October 12, 2024 for UCSB Arts & Lectures at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA; Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana, IL; Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at DeBartolo Performing Arts Center in Notre Dame, IN; and Friday, October 18, 2024 presented by the University Musical Society at the University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor, MI.

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, Music Director Edward Gardner, appointed to the post in 2021, and Patricia Kopatchinskaja make their mutual Carnegie Hall debuts at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The orchestra's program includes the New York premiere of 2023-2024 Carnegie Hall Debs Composer's Chair Tania León's Raíces (Origins) alongside Britten's Sinfonia da Requiem, Sibelius' Symphony No. 5, and Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1. The LPO and Patricia Kopatchinskaja last appeared in NYC in 2017, when they performed a single concert at David Geffen Hall to critical acclaim.

On Monday, October 21, 2024 at Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT, the orchestra will perform a program in celebration of Grace Farms' 9th Anniversary. Conducted by LPO 2023/24 Fellow Conductor Luis Castillo-Briceño, the orchestra will perform selections based on the theme "Architecture Moves Us," and will include Jessie Montgomery's Strum, which will be introduced by the composer, Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin, and Mozart's Symphony No. 40. The performance is the centerpiece of Grace Farms' annual benefit that supports the ongoing preservation and sustainability of Grace Farms.

Program Information

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 7:30pm

Mondavi Center Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Jackson Hall | Davis, CA

Link: www.mondaviarts.org/whats-on/london-philharmonic-orchestra/

Beethoven - Egmont Overture

Barber - Violin Concerto

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Soraya Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

The Soraya | Northridge, CA

Link: https://thesoraya.org/whats-on/en/london-philharmonic-orchestra/

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Barber - Violin Concerto

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Friday, October 11, 2024 at 8:00pm

Philharmonic Society of Orange County Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Renée & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | Costa Mesa, CA

Link: www.philharmonicsociety.org/concerts-events/london-philharmonic-orchestra

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:00pm

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

The Granada Theatre | Santa Barbara, CA

Link: https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/24-25/london-philharmonic-orchestra/

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 7:30pm

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Foellinger Great Hall | Urbana, IL

Link: https://krannertcenter.com/events/london-philharmonic-orchestra

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 7:30pm

DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Leighton Concert Hall | Notre Dame, IN

Link: https://performingarts.nd.edu/presenting-series/

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1 (Patricia Kopatchinskaja)

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 7:30pm

Wharton Center Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Wharton Center for Performing Arts | East Lansing, MI

Link: www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/london-philharmonic-orchestra

Beethoven - Overture to Egmont

Barber - Violin Concerto

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7:30pm

University Musical Society Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Hill Auditorium | Ann Arbor, MI

Link: https://ums.org/performance/london-philharmonic-orchestra/

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1

Britten - Sinfonia da Requiem

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00pm

London Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall | New York, NY

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2024/10/19/London-Philharmonic-Orchestra-0800PM

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1

Britten - Sinfonia da Requiem

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2:00pm

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Presents the London Philharmonic Orchestra

with Randall Goosby

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts | Long Island, NY

Link: www.tillescenter.org/events/detail/london-philharmonic-orchestra-with-randall-goosby

Beethoven - Overture to Egmont

Barber - Violin Concerto

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Monday, October 21, 2024 at 6:00pm

Grace Farms's 9th Anniversary

Grace Farms | New Canaan, CT

Link: www.classy.org/event/grace-farms-2024-annual-benefit/e569022

Jessie Montgomery - Strum

Ravel - Le Tombeau de Couperin

Mozart - Symphony No. 40

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Luis Castillo-Briceño, conductor

About London Philharmonic Orchestra

The London Philharmonic Orchestra is resident at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, where it is at the beating heart of London's cultural life. It can also be found at its resident venues in Brighton, Eastbourne and Saffron Walden, as resident at Glyndebourne Festival Opera each summer, and on tour throughout the UK and internationally, performing to sold-out audiences worldwide. The LPO releases live, studio, and archival recordings on its own label, and is one of the world's most-streamed orchestras, with over 15 million plays each month on content released via streaming platforms, social media, and through a broadcast partnership with Marquee TV.

The LPO's Principal Conductors have included some of the greatest historic names like Sir Adrian Boult, Bernard Haitink, Sir Georg Solti, Klaus Tennstedt and Kurt Masur. In 2021 Edward Gardner became the 13th Principal Conductor, and Vladimir Jurowski became Conductor Emeritus in recognition of his impact as Principal Conductor from 2007-21. Karina Canellakis is the current Principal Guest Conductor and Tania León is Composer-in-Residence.

The Orchestra is committed to inspiring the next generation of musicians and music-lovers: there's nothing the LPO loves more than seeing the joy of children and families delighting in their first musical moments, and it is passionate about equipping schools and teachers through schools' concerts, resources and training. Reflecting the Orchestra's values of collaboration and inclusivity, the OrchLab and Open Sound Ensemble projects offer music-making opportunities for adults and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Today's young instrumentalists are the orchestral members of the future, so the Orchestra has a number of offerings to support their progression. The LPO Junior Artists programme is leading the way in creating pathways into the profession for young artists from under-represented communities, as well as Overture orchestral experience days for younger musicians. The LPO Young Composers and Foyle Future Firsts programs support the next generation of professional musicians, bridging the transition from education to professional careers. The Orchestra has also recently launched the LPO Conducting Fellowship, annually supporting the development of two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds currently under-represented in the profession.

About LPO Principal Conductor Edward Gardner

Edward Gardner has been Principal Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra since September 2021. In August 2024 he also became Music Director of the Norwegian Opera and Ballet, having been their Artistic Advisor since 2022. In the 2024/25 season - his fourth as LPO Principal Conductor - Gardner is joined on stage at the LPO's Royal Festival Hall home by soloists including Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Joyce DiDonato, Leif Ove Andsnes, Víkingur Ólafsson, Isabelle Faust and Augustin Hadelich, with works including Strauss's Alpine Symphony, Rachmaninoff's The Bells and Ravel's Daphnis and Chloe, ending the season in April 2025 with Mahler's Symphony No. 8.

In demand as a guest conductor, recent seasons have seen Edward make debuts with The Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia, San Francisco Symphony, Bavarian Radio Symphony, Staatskapelle Berlin, Berlin Radio Symphony, and Vienna Symphony orchestras; while returns have included engagements with the Chicago Symphony, and Montreal Symphony orchestras, the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and the Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala di Milano.

In the field of opera, following eight years as Music Director at English National Opera, Gardner has built a strong relationship with New York's Metropolitan Opera, where he has conducted productions of The Damnation of Faust, Carmen, Don Giovanni, Der Rosenkavalier, and Werther.

Gardner's recording of Tippett's The Midsummer Marriage, captured live at his first concert as LPO Principal Conductor in 2021, won a 2023 Gramophone Award for Best Opera Recording. In February 2024 the LPO released on its own label a recording of Gardner's performance of The Damnation of Faust, recorded in concert in February 2023. In spring 2024 Gardner and the LPO were the subject of a behind-the-scenes TV documentary series on Sky Arts: Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

