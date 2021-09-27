Kent Tritle Kicks Off Concert Season With An Organ Recital At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine opens its 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space with a performance by Director of Music and Organist Kent Tritle, celebrating a return to live music performance on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7:30 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Kent Tritle, a renowned organ virtuoso, plays J.S. Bach's monumental Prelude and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 549, in honor of Nancianne Parrella; César Franck's Cantabile in honor of Albert Fuller; and George Crumbs' beguiling Pastoral Drone in honor of Leonard Raver. Concluding the recital is a virtuosic tour-de-force signature piece of Tritle's, Maurice Duruflé's epic Suite, Opus 5. From the foreboding Prélude through the enchanting Sicilienne to the stunning and famous Toccata, this work of Duruflé's remains one of the great challenges of the organ repertoire.

Tickets for the 7:30 pm concert are $25. The Cathedral requires proof of vaccination to attend liturgical, non-liturgical, and ticketed events. All attendees and/or ticketholders must be fully vaccinated (received the final dose at least 14 days before the performance date). At check-in, ticketholders will be required to show proof of full vaccination (the NYS Excelsior Pass or a hard copy or photo of the vaccination card and a valid ID). For tickets and more information, visit stjohndivine.org.