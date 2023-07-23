Jeonghwan Kim Wins 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition

32 pianists from 16 countries competed in this year's competition which ran over three weeks in July.
POPULAR
Piano+ has announced the winners of the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney).
Following four intense concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House during the week including the electrifying final session held on Saturday 22nd July, pianist Jeonghwan Kim was announced the winner of the Ernest Hutcheson First Prize, receiving $50,000 cash.
Jeonghwan Kim said, “It means so much to me to win such a prestigious competition. To win first prize is such a rewarding experience, and a motivation to go further and explore more. I was really glad that I was able to connect with the audience, and to share beautiful music during the competition.
The Percy Grainger Second Prize was awarded to Uladzislau Khandohi, with Yungyung Guo receiving the George Frederick Boyle Third Prize.
Reuben Tsang won the Nancy Weir Best Australian Pianist award.
The Sydney's Artistic Director Piers Lane AO said, “The consistently high level of the 32 competitors selected from 250 applications for this year's competition shows clearly that the top young pianists in the world value The Sydney as a master piano competition.
“The six finalists all revealed strong and different personalities and musical approaches and the results reflect the seven international judges' majority opinion on who best combines deep and original musicianship and pianism, with the ability to communicate and to make music in both solo and ensemble situations.
“Jeonghwan Kim, we have a very complete pianist and artist – quite extraordinary for a young man who turned 23 during the Competition. His virtuosity is astounding, his accuracy in the most complex passages breathtaking. But his The Poet Speaks from Schumann's Scenes of Childhood brought tears to my eyes. He's got it all. He will be the perfect ambassador for The Sydney”.
32 pianists from 16 countries competed in this year's competition which ran over three weeks in July.
One of the world's leading competitions of its kind, The Sydney's competitors were awarded a total prize pool of $207,500 in cash prizes.
As First Prize Winner, Jeonghwan Kim will have the following engagements:
The Sydney International Piano Competition 2023 winners:
Jeonghwan Kim
Uladzislau Khandohi
Yungyung Guo
Yuanfan Yang
Wynona Yinuo Wang
Vitaly Starikov
Jeonghwan Kim
Yungyung Guo
Jeonghwan Kim
Wynona Yinuo Wang
Vitaly Starikov
Vitaly Starikov
Uladzislau Khandohi
Junlin Wu
Uladzislau Khandohi
Carter Johnson
Reuben Tsang
Junlin Wu
Wynona Yinuo Wang
Denis Linnik performing Frank Bridge: 2 Solos for Piano H.54 and Boris Lyatoshinsky: 5 Preludes Op.44
Carter Johnson
Uladzislau Khandohi
Reuben Tsang
Tickets to see Jeonghwan Kim in concert around Australia are available now via Click Here
Videos