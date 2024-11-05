Jay De La Cueva Releases Full Biographical Chronicle 'Traidor'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mexican multi-instrumentalist icon Jay de la Cueva has fully released his biographical chronicle, Traidor. The chronicle follows his self-titled debut solo album.

Directed by Andy Caballero, the chronicle was given a limited release in select theaters in Mexico this past July. In Traidor, Caballero creates a narrative that is as imaginative as it is interesting, combining cinematic elements, visual art, and documentary narrative, telling us about de la Cueva's adventures in the music industry. Through five artistically intervened chapters, the story of Traidor takes us from de la Cueva's first steps in music to his current moment, characterized by the exploration of new artistic expressions and a brave personal transition towards a solo career.

Beginning with his childhood and musical education from the age of three, the chronicle interweaves testimonies from Jay's close circle, which allows the viewer to learn more about his parents' relationship, what he experienced on tour, and all the bands he was part of. The title "Traidor" alludes to the fact that his father, being a musician and part of bands, told him that whoever left a band was considered a traitor. That is why this new solo step in his career is so strong.

WATCH TRAIDOR

Known for being one of Mexican rock's pillars, de la Cueva has toured with Moderatto, Fobia, Titán, Mexrrisey, and The Guapos, along with numerous iconic collaborations. He has played an essential role in the development of the Mexican music industry and is considered one of the most prolific musicians, and a frontman with true presence and strength, due to his empathy with the public during his performances.

A multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, and composer, Jay de la Cueva was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Moderatto's album Malditos Pecadores, in the category of Best Pop-Rock Album in 2015. He has also received several nominations for the MTV VMA, Billboard, Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, among others.

After spending more than six months writing with friends in the United States and Europe, de la Cueva is currently touring and promoting his first solo album, Jay de la Cueva. Nominated in the category of Best Pop Rock Album at the Latin Grammys 2024, it was recorded in different places around the world, including France, the United States and Argentina.

Comments