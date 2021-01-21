International Contemporary Ensemble Announces Free TUES@7 Events For February 2021

The International Contemporary Ensemble continues its TUES@7 series with three events in February 2021: The Process of Creating an Album on February 2, a "Call For Commission Program Information Session on February 9, and a session on the Ensemble's Mount Tremper Arts Residency on February 23.

TUES@7 events are regular opportunities to engage with members and collaborators of the Ensemble. Artists reflect on past world premieres, pull back the curtain on upcoming works-in-process, and dig deeply into the digitice archive to see how collaborations, new works, and sound creations have blossomed over the past 19 years. Last year the Ensemble presented 11 events featuring world premieres, insightful conversations, and glimpses into new collaborations with over 60 artists. The series has become a thriving virtual destination through the COVID-19 pandemic for audience members, Ensemble members, and collaborators to enjoy extraordinary new music together. Past streams can be found at www.iceorg.org/tues7series.

Explore The Process of Creating an Album on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 7:00pm EST with Ensemble members Jacob Greenberg and Wendy Richman, and Audio Engineer Ryan Streber of Oktaven Audio. Learn more about Wendy's journey in creating her debut album vox/viola, a release that features commissioned works for solo viola and voice, and Nate Wooley and Ash Fure's thinking behind their newest release with the Ensemble, Something to Hunt, which had a track selected as one of The New York Times' Best Classical Tracks of 2020. Jacob will also take the audience through the producing magic behind the Ensemble's in-house TUNDRA label (an imprint of New Focus Recordings). The stream concludes with a mini-documentary about Oktaven Audio, a haven for recording new music. After the stream, there will be a conversation over Zoom about releasing on a label versus independently.

The Ensemble also recently announced their "Call For ____" Commission Program, inviting individual creators or creators' collectives in the practice of performed sound (composers, sound artists, generative music makers, or __________) to collaborate with the Ensemble over an 18-month period starting in April 2021. Selected artists will be commissioned for a new work to be premiered on one of the Ensemble's programs during the upcoming concert season. Commission fees start at $4,000, and selected artists will also receive remote workshop and rehearsal opportunities with the Ensemble's musicians throughout the process. On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 7pm EST, there will be an information session for all to join over Zoom.

In mid-February, the Ensemble will be in-residence at Mount Tremper Arts (MTA) for a variety of projects. Ensemble members are workshopping a new work by Rick Burkhardt and developing the first portrait album of works by members of the Iranian Female Composers Association (IFCA). See what they have been up to at this upstate artist sanctuary for the last ten years on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7pm EST as they present a tour of performances, workshops, and conversations with artists.

Future events related to the TUES@7 series will be announced on a monthly basis.

The Process of Creating an Album

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 7pm EST

Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/tues7-creating-an-album-tickets-136634745201

"Call For ____" Commission Program Information Session

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 7pm EST

Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/call-for-info-session-2-tickets-136025250185

Mount Tremper Arts Residency

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7pm EST

Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/tues7-mount-tremper-arts-residency-tickets-137042757577?aff=PR

About the International Contemporary Ensemble

The International Contemporary Ensemble is an artist collective that is transforming the way music is created and experienced. As performer, curator, and educator, the Ensemble explores how new music intersects with communities across the world. The Ensemble's 36 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Works by emerging composers have anchored the Ensemble's programming since its founding in 2001, and the group's recordings and digital platforms highlight the many voices that weave music's present.

A recipient of the American Music Center's Trailblazer Award and the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, the International Contemporary Ensemble was also named the 2014 Musical America Ensemble of the Year. The group currently serves as artists-in-residence at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' Mostly Mozart Festival, and previously led a five-year residency at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The International Contemporary Ensemble was featured at the Ojai Music Festival from 2015 to 2017, and at recent festivals abroad such as gmem-CNCM-marseille and Vértice at Cultura UNAM, Mexico City. Other performance stages have included the Park Avenue Armory, The Stone, ice floes at Greenland's Diskotek Sessions, and boats on the Amazon River.