Ian Hobson Releases All Sixteen Volumes of 'Chopin: The Complete Works'

Zephyr Records has announced the release of all sixteen volumes of Chopin: The Complete Works, featuring pianist and conductor Ian Hobson. Mr. Hobson, whose playing has been described by Gramophone as "intensely alive to expressive nuance, textural clarity and elastic shaping," is the first pianist to take on the monumental undertaking of recording the complete piano works of Frederick Chopin.

Here are all sixteen volumes in the Chopin: The Complete Works collection:

Vol. 1 - Awakening

Vol. 2 - Hats Off

Vol. 3 - Musical Genius

Vol. 4 - My Own Ideal

Vol. 5 - Dreams & Dances

Vol. 6 - High Society

Vol. 7 - A Few Exercises

Vol. 8 - Kingdom of Poetry

Vol. 9 - Cannons Among Flowers

Vol. 10 - Knights and Demons

Vol. 11 - The Way to Arcady

Vol. 12 - Many Hearts

Vol. 13 - Parnassus

Vol. 14 - Winter's Sleep

Vol. 15 - Soirée

Vol. 16 - A Generation's Destiny

All sixteen volumes of the recordings are available on Spotify and Apple Music. For more information, please visit the website of Zephyr Records.

Pianist and conductor Ian Hobson-called "powerful and persuasive" by The New York Times- is recognized internationally for his command of an extraordinarily comprehensive repertoire, his consummate performances of the Romantic masters, his deft and idiomatic readings of neglected piano music old and new, and his assured conducting from both the piano and the podium. Maestro Hobson has recently been appointed Guest Conductor of the esteemed Sinfonia Varsovia.

In addition to being a celebrated performer, Mr. Hobson is a dedicated scholar and educator who has pioneered renewed interest in the music of such lesser-known masters as Ignaz Moscheles, Johann Hummel, and Richard Stöhr. He has also been an effective advocate of works written expressly for him by a number of today’s noted composers, including Robert Chumbley, John Gardner, Benjamin Lees, David Liptak, Alan Ridout, and Yehudi Wyner.

