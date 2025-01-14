Honens Names Amanda Smith As New President & CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Honens has named distinguished arts and non-profit leader, Amanda Smith, as its new President & CEO. Having previously served at Honens as Director of Marketing & Communications and as interim President & CEO, her innovative vision and strategic leadership have already significantly advanced Honens' mission to enrich lives through the transformative power of piano and music.

Ms. Smith joins Honens as the organization gears up for the 11th edition of the Honens International Piano Competition, of which the Semifinal and Final live performances take place in Calgary, Canada from October 16 to 24, 2025, as well as many community-focused events throughout this year.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to have Amanda in the President & CEO position," says Honens Board Chair Heather Marreck. "Her passion, strategic insight, and dedication to the organization are unmatched. We have the utmost confidence Amanda's leadership will inspire our team and drive us toward even greater success."

In addition to her work at Honens, Ms. Smith serves as a Board Director and Secretary of Xenia Concerts Inc., a nationally acclaimed organization dedicated to creating exceptional performing arts experiences for neurodiverse and disability communities. She is a passionate advocate for accessibility in the arts, actively working to expand opportunities for new and diverse audiences. Ms. Smith is also deeply committed to fostering sustainable growth in the arts sector by building cohesive teams, championing financial stewardship, and empowering youth through equitable access to arts, education, and wellness opportunities.

"I am honored to be trusted to lead Honens," says Ms. Smith. "With its extraordinary team and vibrant community, Honens has a remarkable legacy of transforming lives through music. Honens is more than a competition; it's a catalyst for deep impact in the communities we serve. I am eager to build on this foundation, championing innovation and collaboration to amplify its impact both here at home and around the world."

Honens, home of Canada's international piano competition, fosters the art of piano performance, identifies and supports outstanding young artists, and sparks and enhances appreciation and understanding of the piano and piano music.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Today, the triennial Honens International Piano Competition is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates, who embody the philosophy of the Complete Artist, for professional careers in music, through a comprehensive and customizable three-year artistic development and career accelerator program which creates opportunities for exposure and holistic growth. Driven by its commitment to responsibility to competitors, the community, and the art music ecosphere, Honens provides a runway for Laureates to set themselves apart from other artists as skilled performers who are also leaders, educators, advocates, and citizen artists.

The annual Honens Festival as well as community events and initiatives are intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world-renowned music, and provide every Calgarian access to barrier free, enriching musical experiences. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of musicians and music-lovers at home and around the world.

