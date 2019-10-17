Hershey Symphony Orchestra Presents Cello Concert

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will prove that there is "Always Room for Cello" with an all Elgar celebration on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

The concert will celebrate the great works of English composer Sir Edward Elgar, including Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1, the Enigma Variations, and his popular Cello Concerto on the 100th anniversary of its debut. The Cello Concerto will feature Canadian Artist Morag Northey as soloist.

Tickets range from $20 to $29 and may be purchased at the Hershey Theatre box office during regular business hours of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. or through Ticketmaster.com (Search Hershey Symphony). Processing fees apply. Buying from any other source including third party online ticket resellers is not recommended.



For more information about the rest of the Hershey Symphony Orchestra's 51st season, please visit HersheySymphony.org.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You