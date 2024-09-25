Disney & Pixar's COCO And More Come To Calgary Philharmonic This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Calgary Philharmonic's first foray into Electronic Dance Music gets cookin' on Saturday, October 5 (7:30PM) with the collaborative concert Kiesza + Orchestra, which sees Calgary's very own dance-pop sensation making her debut with the Calgary Phil. Expect to hear hits like Hideaway and selections from her latest release, Dancing and Crying Volume 1 – featuring the chart-topping single I Go Dance – with an orchestral twist.

“Playing with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is amazing because it's bringing me back to my hometown for a dream experience,” says Kiesza. “I've always wanted to play with an orchestra, but it's even more special that it's in Calgary because I'm returning to my roots. There's a lot of hometown energy.”

On Friday, October 11 (7:30PM) and Saturday, October 12 (1:00PM), it's fun for the whole family with Disney and Pixar's Coco in Concert. Follow Miguel on his musical journey to the Land of the Dead as the Orchestra performs Academy Award–winning composer Michael Giacchino's magical score live-to-film. Former Calgary Phil Associate Conductor Karl Hirzer returns from his current residence in Berlin to lead the festivities.

On Friday, October 18 (7:30PM) and Saturday, October 19 (7:30PM), Music Director Rune Bergmann returns to the stage flanked by an esteemed star of the violin for Bernstein's Serenade with Karen Gomyo. Inspired by Plato's Symposium, Serenade, says Gomyo, is “essentially based on a Greek party – imagine seven intoxicated philosophers debating the nature of love. It's at once groovy, flamboyant, dreamy, dramatic, passionate, capricious, intimate, and tender.” The concert also includes a celebration of Anton Bruckner's 200th birthday through a performance of the Austrian composer's magnificent Symphony No. 8.

Finally, set your sights for the stars on Friday, October 25 (7:30PM) and Saturday, October 26 (7:30PM) as Resident Conductor Juliane Gallant leads the Orchestra and the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus for Sci-Fi Spectacular: Interstellar, Star Wars + Beyond, which, in addition to the titular films, includes scores from Star Trek, Avatar, and, of course, Also sprach Zarathustra, as immortalized in Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

