Coriole Music Festival Reveals 25th Anniversary Program

Coriole Music Festival Artistic Director and acclaimed soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, Simon Cobcroft has announced a line-up of internationally acclaimed musicians and festival favourites to mark his final program as Artistic Director and the 25th anniversary of the festival.

The 2025 festival will celebrate the world's best chamber music, artist talks and South Australia's finest food and wine in the spectacular surrounds of Coriole Vineyards, McLaren Vale on Saturday 17 May and Sunday 18 May 2025.

For the 2025 Coriole Music Festival Simon has curated a program exploring musical crossroads across three concerts including the music of Maurice Ravel, Richard Strauss, Felix Mendelssohn, Bela Bartok, Johannes Brahms and the Australian premiere of three of Unsuk Chin's Piano Études.

The festival will also feature the world premiere of a Sonata for Cello and Piano by legendary Australian composer, Richard Mills, performed by Simon Cobcroft and Anna Goldsworthy.

"I am delighted to present a gathering of internationally lauded musicians, some making their Coriole Music Festival debut, and other familiar faces returning", Simon Cobroft said.

"Much of the music programmed this year explores the crossroads of folk art and composed music, of the magical and the real, and of the sacred and the profane, offering a wildly contrasting collection of glittering masterworks."

The 2025 festival boasts an incredible line-up including the Australian debut of celebrated British/Malaysian piano virtuoso, Mei Yi Foo. Also making their debut appearances in 2025 are the superb British/Australian flautist Joshua Batty, the exquisite Australian mezzo-soprano, Victoria Lambourn and acclaimed Australian clarinettist, Philip Arkinstall.

2025 will also welcome Coriole Music Festival favourites back to the stage including beloved Australian soprano Lorina Gore, young Australian violist Justin Julian, violinist Elizabeth Layton, the ever-popular Lyrebird Piano Trioand pianist, author and former festival Artistic Director, Anna Goldsworthy.

For Simon Cobcroft the program is testament to the festival's reputation as a world-class chamber event.

"The program has truly assembled the best chamber musicians from not only Australia, but around the world. Coriole Music Festival has cemented itself alongside the greatest chamber music events in the world and we can't wait to mark 25 years in 2025", he said.

For Coriole Music Festival co-founder and McLaren Vale Music Festival Board member Mark Lloyd the 2025 program is a wonderful opportunity for reflection and celebration.

"25 years of the Coriole Music Festival is a great milestone and an opportunity to celebrate the community that the festival has proudly built since its origins. It's the team of organisers, supporters, patrons and artists who are all equally responsible for the festival's success and longevity", said Mark Lloyd.

"We are proud to be celebrating the festival, but also showcasing South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula through music, food and wine. Please join us for what is certain to be one of our biggest years yet".

