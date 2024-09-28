Concerts@Kent Town to Return in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The return of Concerts@Kent Town will bring a new era of Sunday afternoon concerts at the beloved, historic Wesley Uniting Church, Corner of Fullarton Road and Grenfell Street, Kent Town. Admission to each concert: $10 (cash) only at door.



The first concert at 2pm on Sunday 13 October will open a venture of concerts on a Sunday! This change of day for concerts to Sundays should offer a huge advantage for the audience – easier parking.



Concert 1: 2pm, Sunday 13 October.

Acclaimed organist Graham Bell will open the first concert and perform a variety of approachable music including the Tuba Tune by Norman Cocker, on the venerable and significant JE Dodd organ.



Then, we see and hear two remarkable violinists from the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra: Janet Anderson and Alison Heike presenting a varied, eclectic program of violin duos from Mozart, Telemann, Leclair to Bartok and Prokofiev.

Concert 2: 2pm, Sunday 10 November, will feature two Concerts @ Kent Town favourites: Gina Dutschke (organist) and Emma Horwood (soprano) accompanied by Tim Kersten (lutenist). Program to be announced.

Spring Concerts at Kent Town in 2024

2pm Sunday 13 October

2pm Sunday 10 November

Wesley Uniting Church,

Cnr Fullarton Road and Grenfell Street, Kent Town

