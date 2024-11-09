Christ Church Cathedral to Host VOICES OF GRATITUDE, Celebrating Rupert Lang's Ministry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Christ Church Cathedral Vancouver has announced a special event, Voices of Gratitude, celebrating the remarkable ministry of Dr Rupert Lang, who has served as the Organist and Director of Music from 1986 to 2024. This joyous event will take place on Sunday, 15 December, at 7PM.

For nearly four decades, Rupert Lang has been an integral part of the Christ Church Cathedral community, enriching the spiritual and cultural life of Vancouver through his exceptional musical leadership. His tenure has been marked by a dedication to excellence in sacred music, fostering a vibrant and inclusive musical community within the Cathedral. Throughout his tenure, Rupert has led with kindness, humour, and meticulous attention to detail, both musical and liturgical.

He led the Cathedral Choir to such a dominant position in the CBC's National Amateur Choral Competition that, after the choir won it three times in a row, took a year off, and returned to win it again, CBC retired the category!

Dr Lang's music is commissioned and sung by choirs worldwide and featured in both liturgical and concert settings. Several of his works are published by Boosey & Hawkes of New York and Vancouver's Cypress Choral Music, and many have been premiered by the Cathedral Choir during Cathedral services.

In 2021, Rupert received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from the Vancouver School of Theology and was named an Honorary Fellow of Canada's Summer Institute of Church Music in recognition of his lifetime dedication to church music. In the same year, Lang received a Lambeth Award – the Thomas Cranmer Award for Worship – in recognition of his outstanding lifetime contribution to church music.

Voices of Gratitude will be a joyful tribute to Rupert's contributions, with heartfelt speeches, carefully chosen music – and a few surprises. It is an opportunity for the community to come together in gratitude and celebration of his enduring legacy.

Tickets are $25 and available for purchase through Eventbrite. A reception will follow.

Comments