Chamber Music Society Of LC May Concerts Include Premieres By Mark-Anthony Turnage And Andrew Norman, Plus Calidore And Escher String Quartets

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center begins the month of May with Deeply Inspired-a program of pieces by composers from four eras and four cultures-featuring baritone Yunpeng Wang, pianist Michael Brown, violinists Kristin Lee and Danbi Um, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellists Nicholas Canellakis and David Finckel (May 3). Spring highlights include the world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage's Massarosa for Bassoon, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello with bassoonist Peter Kolkay and the Calidore Quartet(May 16); and the New York premiere of Andrew Norman's Escher for String Quartet performed by the Escher String Quartet (May 7). Both works are CMS co-commissions.

The season finale will salute Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes with music by composers commissioned by the legendary dance company: Falla, Ravel, Debussy, Prokofiev, and Stravinsky. The artists are mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, violinist Nicolas Dautricourt, violist Yura Lee, cellist David Finckel, harpist Bridget Kibbey, and flutist Tara Helen O'Connor (May 19).

In the Rose Studio, a popular CMS Kids program (sold out) with host Rami Vamos and the Escher String Quartet will bring Beethoven's plan for his famous Op. 131 string quartet to light and consider whether writing his moods into the music helped the composer with his personal struggles (May 5). An Art of the Recital performance featuring violinist Cho-Liang Lin and pianist Jon Kimura Parker will offer an all-American composers program of works by Harbison, Stucky, Bernstein, Foss, and Schoenfield (May 9).

The spring season comes to a close on May 20 with the Spring Gala at Alice Tully Hall, honoring Rita E. Hauser and her tremendous contributions to CMS and the arts. Pianists Michael Brown, Anne-Marie McDermott, Gilles Vonsattel, and Wu Han will perform a French music program of Debussy, Bizet, and Ravel.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Alice Tully Hall box office at Broadway and West 65th St. or the CMS ticketing office at The Samuel B. and David Rose Building, 165 West 65th Street, 10th floor; by calling 212.875.5788; or online at www.chambermusicsociety.org. For more information on the Spring Gala, call 212-875-5216 or visit www.chambermusicsociety.org/gala.





