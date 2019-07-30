Chaeyoung Park, 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition Winner To Perform At Carnegie Hall

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition (HHIPC) will present its 2019 First Prize winner, Chaeyoung Park, at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Ms. Park will perform works by Ligeti, Ravel, Bartok and Brahms.

"Chaeyoung Park possesses great artistic personality, impressive virtuosity, genuine musicality, and a thoroughly engaging stage presence." - Pavlina Dokovska, Chair, 2019 HHIPC, and Chair, Piano Department, The Mannes School of Music | The New School



The mission of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition is to encourage and support excellence in the performance of classical piano music by showcasing the talents of young pianists on the threshold of their careers. The competition is adjudicated by internationally-acclaimed judges, and offers important performance opportunities.

Chaeyoung Park, Piano

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

57th Street and 7th Avenue, New York

Program:

Ligeti: Selections from Musica ricercata

Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Bartok: Out of Doors

INTERMISSION

Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5

Tickets: $40 ($15 students at Box Office only), available July 29, 2019, at carnegiehall.org; by calling CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800; or by visiting the Carnegie Hall box office: 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Program is subject to change.

Twenty-two-year old Korean pianist Chaeyoung Park is the First Prize winner of the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. She was also awarded the Silver Medal at the 2016 Gina Bachauer International Young Artists Competition. Ms. Park has received top awards in many national and international competitions. In 2015, she won third prize at both the Cleveland International Young Artists Piano Competition and the Yamaha USASU International Senior Piano Competition. Ms. Park has also won the Gina Bachauer Piano Competition at The Juilliard School (2017), the Gold Medal in Music from the National YoungArts Foundation, and the Discretionary and Young Jury Award in the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition (2014).

Ms. Park has performed at Chicago's Orchestra Hall, Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center in New York, Cleveland Museum of Art, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, New World Center in Miami, Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, and Lied Center of Kansas. She has performed with the Utah Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Canton Symphony, New Millennium Symphony, and the Topeka Symphony, among others.

An avid chamber musician, Ms. Park has participated in Juilliard's ChamberFest and was one of five pianists accepted into the prestigious Ravinia's Steans Music Institute during the summer of 2019. Her chamber group was the Grand Winner of the National Young Artists Chamber Music and Ensemble Competition.

Chaeyoung Park has worked with renowned artists such as Leon Fleisher, Robert Levin, Gilbert Kalish, Frans Helmerson, Pamela Frank, and Michael Stern.

After starting piano at age six in South Korea, Chaeyoung Park moved to Lawrence, Kansas, in 2007, and studied with Jack Winerock at the University of Kansas for eight years. She is currently studying at The Juilliard School under the tutelage of Robert McDonald and is a recipient of a Kovner Fellowship.

Chaeyoung Park is finishing her first recording on the Steinway & Sons label. It will include the complete Musica Ricercata by Ligeti and is due to be released in 2020.

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition, one of the leading international piano competitions in the United States, operates with a three-year rotation of events: an adult competition for pianists 18-30 years of age, a young artist competition for pianists 13-17 years of age, and a festival that showcases past prize winners and other famous pianists performing music ranging from classical to jazz. The competition events draw applicants, artists and audience from countries the world over.

March 8-12, 2018, was the inaugural year of the festival: BravoPiano!...a Festival from Bach to Brubeck. Events included solo piano recitals, lecture/recitals, a performance of chamber music, interactive discussions about jazz and the interrelationship with classical music, a jazz piano concert, and a gala finale night of three piano concerti played with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra. Featured performers included Jon Kimura Parker, Steven Lin, Charlie Albright, Fei-Fei Dong, Elliot Wuu, Ran Dank, Soyeon Kate Lee, and The Christian Sands Trio. The festival offers multiple performance formats and a range of musical genres, and presents numerous stellar, prize-winning artists whose stars continue to rise on the international stage.

In March, 2019, twenty select 18-30-year-old artists competed in four rounds for $34,000 in cash prizes, a Carnegie Hall concert, and a recording on the Steinway label. In addition, the First Prize winner earned a return engagement as soloist with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, and other performance opportunities. The prestigious 2019 juries were comprised of internationally acclaimed pianists from numerous countries.

For Hilton Head competitions, competitors stay in the homes of host families who provide lodging, meals, transportation and access to a high-quality grand piano for practicing. Over 200 volunteers staff all Competition events.

Most of the twenty competitors serve as Ambassadors to local schools. Ambassadors perform at one of the public or private local schools and talk with students about life in their home countries. Several thousand students in the area have benefited from, and are inspired by, this outreach program. Special events during the week, which are open to the public, include Master Classes given by the competition judges to competitors who have not advanced beyond Round III, and a special Lecture/Recital by the Jury Chair. The HHIPC also provides the opportunity for students from local schools to attend the competition. For many of them, this is their first exposure to a live performance.

The HHIPC for ages 13-17 will return March 9 - 14, 2020, when twenty pianists will compete in three rounds for $22,000 in cash prizes. The First Prize winner will also be awarded a return performance with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and other engagements.





