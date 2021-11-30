Celebrate The New Year At The Van Wezel With SALUTE TO VIENNA New Year's Concert

The treasured Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Monday, January 3 at 7 p.m.

Audiences can expect timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dances, and beautiful flowers. For more than 25 years, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert has combined these elements to create an unforgettable New Year's celebration that continues to enchant and delight audiences across the United States and Canada.

The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his turn-of-the-century counterparts is brought to vibrant life in a joyful spectacle featuring European singers, dancers, and the Strauss Symphony of America. This beloved concert event draws direct inspiration from Austria's famous Neujahrzkonzert, broadcast annually on New Year's Day to millions of viewers worldwide.

Maestro Alastair Willis, an expert in Viennese music, will lead the orchestra and the audience on a journey through the Golden Age of Vienna with wit, charm, and more than a few jokes along the way. Beautifully costumed performers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will enhance the concert-going experience, evoking the majesty of a bygone era. Arias and duets from jubilant, comedic operettas will be performed by soprano Ute Gfrerer and tenor Brian Cheney.

Energetic, lighthearted, and full of romance, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is a musical treat for audiences of all ages. Each year, families and friends from all walks of life come together to mark the passage of time with a celebration of music, beauty, and every exciting opportunity the New Year has to offer.

Tickets are $46-$89 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The box office is open later on days with shows.. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

Learn more at www.VanWezel.org.