Catalyst Quartet, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Quartet in Residence, to Perform on Instruments from the Museum's Collection

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience their unique sounds.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANT Photo 2 The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANTHE
BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors Photo 3 BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors
Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present GHOSTBUSTERS, THE MOVIE Live in Concert Photo 4 Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present GHOSTBUSTERS, THE MOVIE Live in Concert

Catalyst Quartet, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Quartet in Residence, to Perform on Instruments from the Museum's Collection

On Saturday, December 9, Click Here, MetLiveArts’ 2023–24 Quartet in Residence, will perform a special program featuring instruments built in the 1890s by August Gemünder & Sons. Catalyst Quartet will be joined by Jayson Kerr Dobney, the Frederick P. Rose Curator in Charge of the Department of Musical Instruments, to discuss this rarely matched instrument family that was conceived and constructed to be played together. 

Program:

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 76 No. 4, "Sunrise"

George Gershwin: Lullaby for String Quartet

Florence Price: "Clementine" from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint

Philip Glass: "Mishima / Closing" from String Quartet No. 3, "Mishima

Jessie Montgomery: Strum 

Click Here

Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, The Met Fifth Avenue

Tickets start at $35 ($30 + $5 fee)

MetLiveArts tickets include Museum admission on the day of the event, during Museum hours only. 






RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Renowned Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to Perform in Canellakis-Brown Duo Presented by Ame Photo
Renowned Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to Perform in Canellakis-Brown Duo Presented by Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association

Join internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Stephen Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis for a captivating piano-cello duo recital presented by the Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association.

2
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 Winter Dance Performances Photo
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 Winter Dance Performances

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center announces 2024 Winter dance performances including the return of State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine and world premiere by Nai-Ni Chen Dance.

3
VSO USA Holiday Pops Concert to Return in December With Hollywood Hits Photo
VSO USA Holiday Pops Concert to Return in December With Hollywood Hits

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA presents its highly acclaimed Holiday Pops concert program on December 9 and 10, 2023. The festive program includes classical favorites and popular hits for the whole family. Don't miss this holiday tradition!

4
CelloBello to Present Exclusive Premiere of NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: Cleveland Photo
CelloBello to Present Exclusive Premiere of NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: Cleveland Quartet's 1990 Soviet Tour

Join CelloBello for a captivating evening celebrating the Cleveland Quartet with a documentary premiere and live performances by The Weilerstein Trio and Cleveland Orchestra Cellists.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Hagen Quartet in Classical Music Hagen Quartet
Carnegie Hall (3/06-3/06)
Mahan Esfahani in Classical Music Mahan Esfahani
Carnegie Hall (4/12-4/12)
David Virelles Nosotros Ensemble featuring Dafnis Prieto in Classical Music David Virelles Nosotros Ensemble featuring Dafnis Prieto
Carnegie Hall (5/21-5/21)
Timo Andres in Classical Music Timo Andres
Carnegie Hall (2/23-2/23)
Quatuor Ébène in Classical Music Quatuor Ébène
Carnegie Hall (4/05-4/05)
Munich Philharmonic in Classical Music Munich Philharmonic
Carnegie Hall (2/03-2/03)
Sō Percussion in Classical Music Sō Percussion
Carnegie Hall (12/02-12/02)
Soloists of the Kronberg Academy / Tabea Zimmermann in Classical Music Soloists of the Kronberg Academy / Tabea Zimmermann
Carnegie Hall (2/15-2/15)
Daniil Trifonov in Classical Music Daniil Trifonov
Carnegie Hall (12/12-12/12)
Emanuel Ax in Classical Music Emanuel Ax
Carnegie Hall (4/21-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  