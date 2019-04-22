Camp Broadway Kids Salute Cyndi Lauper With NY Pops

The Camp Broadway Kids, a musical theatre ensemble comprised of 60 theatre-loving kids, ages 12-16, will be featured at The New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 29, 2019. Making their twelfth appearance at this annual star-studded event, the Camp Broadway Kids will perform under the baton of New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke honoring Cyndi Lauper.

Now in its 24th year, Camp Broadway LLC is the award-winning industry leader in presenting experiential theater-arts based enrichment programs for children. Camp Broadway selected the cast from a national audition of over 500 amateur performers. The 3-day program includes master class rehearsals in vocal performance, dancing and acting under the direction Camp Broadway's creative team including led by Director/Choreographer Cynthia Thole (Broadway credits include Me and My Girl, Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street, My Fair Lady, and, Meet Me in St. Louis) and Music Director Christine Riley (National Tour; Thoroughly Modern Millie) which culminates in the performance with the all-star gala cast at Carnegie Hall.

This year, Camp Broadway and The New York Pops is introducing the PopsEd Scholarship Award to enable two students from the Pops Ed Musical partner schools in Brooklyn to participate in this special concert program.

The Camp Broadway Kids hail from 26 states and represent 57 cities in the U.S., as well as Rio de Janiero.





