CVSM Community String Orchestra to Present LAND, SEA, & CELEBRATION Concert in Chambersburg

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Cumberland Valley School of Music Community String Orchestra will present their a fall concert, Land, Sea, & Celebration on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM in Thomson Alumnae Chapel, Wilson College, Chambersburg.

This concert is FREE and open to the public. Free will donations gratefully accepted.

Land, Sea, & Celebration will highlight iconic American composers such as Leroy Anderson, John Phillip Sousa, George M Cohan, and Aaron Copland, as well as a few newer composers. These delightful compositions will take you out to sea, up to the mountains, remind you of the Washington Irving 'Legend of Sleepy Hollow', make you feel like dancing to folk tunes, and get you ready for the upcoming holiday season!

The Community Strings is an ensemble sponsored by Cumberland Valley School of Music and is open to anyone who can play a stringed instrument at high school level. No audition is required. Performer requirements and more information are available at cvsmusic.org. The ensemble is directed by Deborah Stotelmyer, formerly of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra.

About Cumberland Valley School of Music

Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) is a non-profit organization providing high-quality, diverse musical instruction and related artistic experiences that have enriched the creative lives of our community since 1990. An average of 600 participants each semester - newborn through seasoned citizens - are served by CVSM with instruction provided in music, drama, and more through individual and group lessons, camps, workshops, ensembles, and classes. Live performance opportunities are provided through events such as recitals, concerts, and the annual marathon recital, Performathon. Additionally, the school sponsors scholarship programs to ensure instruction is accessible to all.

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