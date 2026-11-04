The New York Pops Appoints Ellen dePasquale as New Concertmaster, Adds Bassoonist Jeffrey Marchand

The New York Pops, under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will welcome new concertmaster Ellen dePasquale for its new season.

Ellen dePasquale has earned a reputation as a distinguished performer, educator, and mentor, dedicated to inspiring and guiding musicians of all ages and backgrounds. She has performed in concert and recital across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has appeared as a soloist with the Cleveland Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Florida Orchestra, and Nevada Chamber Orchestra, among others. Throughout her career, she has held prominent orchestral positions, including Associate Concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra, Concertmaster of the Florida Orchestra, Acting Associate Concertmaster of the Saint Louis Symphony, and Concertmaster of the Dallas Opera.

A devoted chamber musician, Ellen has participated in several national Musicians From Marlboro tours and collaborated with esteemed artists such as Mitsuko Uchida, André Watts, Pinchas Zukerman, and members of the Guarneri, Cleveland, and Borodin Quartets. She is also a former member of the Cleveland Orchestra Piano Trio. As an educator, she serves on the faculty of the Pre-College Division at The Juilliard School and has been a faculty member at the Aspen Music Festival and School since 2008.

Additionally, bassoonist Jeffrey Marchand will join The New York Pops for its upcoming season. He performed with New York City Opera at Lincoln Center for nearly 30 years and has performed as guest Principal Bassoon with the Brooklyn Philharmonic, American Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic. He has been Principal Bassoonist of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic since 1992.

The New York Pops also welcomes new staff members including Production Coordinator Gabriela Rodriguez-Cruz, Bookkeeper/Office Manager Harmony Deslauriers, Marketing and Communications Assistant Elyse Williams, and Development Apprentice Garrett Makosky.

The New York Pops' 2026-27 season at Carnegie Hall includes: One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica on November 20, 2026; Sleigh Bells Ring with Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on December 18 and 19, 2026; Introducing…Jimmie Harrod and Marisha Wallace on February 5, 2027; and John Williams and Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic on March 5, 2027 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

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