Brooklyn Youth Chorus To Perform At Brooklyn Borough President's Tree Lighting and Holiday Shows

The GRAMMY Award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus---recently featured in the New York Times, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and on Fox 5 News at Six with Ernie Anastos---performs four free/cheap shows for the home borough this holiday season next week. Locals can catch the starry Chorus for free at the Brooklyn Borough President's Tree Lighting (Dec. 11 at 5:15p), and with affordable tickets to three concert programs at Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph with Holiday Harmonies (Dec. 13th at 7:30pm and Dec. 14th at 2:30pm), as well as Winter's Eve (Dec. 14th at 7:30pm). The 28-year-old Brooklyn institution draws 7-17 year old singers from all five boroughs, and has established a national profile as the go-to youth choir for classical, pop, theatrical, and out-of-the-box collaborations with A-list artists and institutions like Bon Iver, The National, Beyonce & Jay-Z, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, the New York Philharmonic, Nico Muhly, and Caroline Shaw.

In a programming coup, Winter's Eve also features special guest Anthony Roth Costanzo, who is currently performing the lead role in The Metropolitan Opera's Akhnaten. "Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo was a perfect choice," writes Anne Midgette for the Washington Post, "as he is a distinctive artist with a flair for self-presentation and a firm, light voice." From opening night, Anthony Tommasini for the New York Times observed, "Costanzo sings the opening phrases of a hymn of acceptance with gleaming high notes and melting sound that cut through the orchestra with surprising ease." The pairing of the Chorus's premiere ensembles with Costanzo's crystalline sound promises a rare treat for concert-goers.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, audiences can take a quick break to enjoy the Chorus's appearance at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, hosted by the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President. On Wednesday, December 11th at 5:15pm, locals can witness the tree sparkle to life and hear musical selections that include secular delights and stalwart Christmas staples.

December 11th at 5:15pm

Gesu Bambino by Pietro Yon, arr. Linda Spevacek

You're a Mean One, Mister Grinch by Albert Hague, arr Jeff Funk

Jingle Bells arr by David Harris

Joy to the World (Great Joy - A Gospel Christmas) by Michael McElroy, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red

Later in the week, audiences can swing by the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph for Holiday Harmonies, a seasonal celebration that showcases every facet of talent studying with the Chorus. From young voices just starting out to polished pre-professional ensembles, each song is sure to uplift your spirit and fill you with joy. Repertoire ranges from traditional Spirituals to off-the-beaten-path Jewish, Ghanian, and Israeli folk songs, and from familiar Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes to contemporary works by Philip Glass and Libby Larson. Priced for access (tickets range from $20-$45), you can catch two distinct programs on Friday, December 13th at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 14th at 2:30pm.

December 13th at 7:30pm

Lady Green Leaves, traditional English Carol, arr. by David J. Elliott

Children, Go Where I Send Thee, traditional Spiritual, arr. by Glenda E. Franklin

Pima Wind Song by Victoria Ebel-Sabo

Szellö Zúg by Lajos Bárdos

Sing To Me by Andrea Ramsay

Tue, Ghanaian Folk Song, arr. by Ruth Morris Gray

Hine Ma Tov, Jewish Folk Song, arr. by James DesJardins

Where'er You Walk by George Frederic Handel, arr. by Doreen Rao

On My Way, traditional Spiritual, arr. by Anthony Trecek-King

Brave by Sara Bareilles & Jack Antonoff, arr. by Audrey Snyder

Zum Gali Gali, Israeli Folk Song, arr. by Dan Schwartz

Los Cristales Turbidos by J. Reese Norris

Ave Generosa by Ola Gjeilo

Laudate pueri Dominum by Gyöngyösi Levente

Liquid Days by Phillip Glass

The Womanly Song of God by Libby Larson

Shine on Me

Jingle Bells (singalong)

Deck the Halls

Winter Wonderland

December 14th at 2:30pm

Amazing Grace by John Newton, arr. by Rollo Dillworth

My Favorite Things by Rodgers & Hammerstein, arr. by Joy Hirokawa

Laudate Dominum by W.A. Mozart, arr. by Doreen Rao

Somewhere in my Memory arr. by Audrey Snyder

Straighten Up & Fly Right by Nat King Cole and Irving Mills

Share the Light of Hannukkah by Ruth Elaine Schram and Linda Marcus

The Sleigh (La russe) by Richard Kountz, arr. by Riegger

Rejoice and Sing by Rollo Dilworth

Cantate Deo (Water Music Suite) by G.F Handel, arr. by Becki Slage Mayo

S'Vivon by Gregg Smith

Gesu Bambino by Pietro Yon, arr. Linda Spevacek

The Angels and The Shepherds by Zoltán Kodály

Love is a Rain of Diamonds by Gwyneth Walker

Days of Beauty by Ola Gjeilo

Devotion by Martha Sullivan

a Levee by David Harris

Dans les chantier, Traditional Québcois, arr. by Mark Sirett

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening by Randall Thompson

You're a Mean One, Mister Grinch by Albert Hague, arr. by Jeff Funk

Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth by Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, and Katherine Davis, arr. by Rachel DeVore Fogarty

Shine on Me

Jingle Bells (singalong)

Deck the Halls

Winter Wonderland

To round out the weekend, the Chorus's professional ensembles offer Winter's Eve on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30pm. This glorious evening of song includes traditional carols like "Joy to the World," choral treatments of a pop song by Sara Bareilles, and contemporary works by Philip Glass, Libby Larson, and choral powerhouse Ola Gjeilo. Fresh off an exhilarating run in the Metropolitan Opera's acclaimed production of Philip Glass' Akhnaten, Grammy Award-nominee and Musical America's 2019 Vocalist of the Year Anthony Roth Costanzo will join the Chorus for two opera selections (Handel and Gluck) and audience-favorite "O Holy Night."

December 14th at 7:30pm

Gesu Bambino by Pietro Yon, arr. Linda Spevacek

The Angels and The Shepherds by Zoltán Kodály

Love is a Rain of Diamonds by Gwyneth Walker

Days of Beauty by Ola Gjeilo

Devotion by Martha Sullivan

a Levee by David Harris

Dans les chantier, Traditional Québcois, arr. by Mark Sirett

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening by Randall Thompson

You're a Mean One, Mister Grinch by Albert Hague, arr. by Jeff Funk

Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth by Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, and Katherine Davis, arr. by Rachel DeVore Fogarty

Ave Generosa by Ola Gjeilo

Laudate pueri Dominum by Gyöngyösi Levente

Liquid Days by Phillip Glass

The Womanly Song of God by Libby Larson

O Fatal Day from Saul by George F. Handel *

Deh! Placatevi con me from Orfeo ed Euridice by Christoph Willibald Gluck *

O Holy Night, trad. arr Mac Huff *

Brave by Sara Bareilles & Jack Antonoff, arr. by Audrey Snyder

Joy to the World by Michael McElroy, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red

(*indicates performance with guest countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo)





