Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Presents THE PLANETS And Duo Piano Concerto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will present an evening of piano and planetary exploration on February 7, 2024, at 7:30 PM at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn.

The concert features Gustav Holst's celestial masterpiece The Planets and Malcolm Arnold's dazzling Concerto for Orchestra and Piano Duet, brought to life by world-renowned piano virtuosos Konstantin Soukhovetski and Slava Gryaznov under the baton of Maestro Phil Nuzzo.

In the evening's first half, Soukhovetski and Gryaznov will showcase their extraordinary artistry in Arnold's rarely performed Concerto for Orchestra and Piano Duet. Composed in 1951, this concerto brims with technical brilliance, lush melodies, and contrasting moods—culminating in a playful and energetic rumba.

The second half of the evening transports audiences to the cosmos with Holst's The Planets. Each movement, representing the astrological character of a planet, will fill the church's resonant space with Holst's evocative orchestration. Complementing the music, projections designed by acclaimed multi-disciplinary designer Nico Lee will transform the church's soaring walls into a vibrant dreamscape, creating a fully immersive experience. Known for creating animations for artists such as Kelly Clarkson and Sia, and for producing a feature-length K-Pop documentary on Hulu, Lee brings her distinctive vision to push visual boundaries, showcasing planets and stars through an abstract lens with rich color palettes and textures.

“This concert is where art meets science,” notes Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Artistic Director and Conductor Phil Nuzzo. “Holst's The Planets paired with Nico's stunning animations celebrates our human curiosity about the universe, while Arnold's concerto reminds us of the extraordinary talent here on Earth,” he continues. “Together, these works offer inspiration and discovery, connecting the infinite vastness of the cosmos with the profound depth of human creativity.”

This performance continues the orchestra's exploration of pairing musical excellence with innovative visual storytelling, following the success of recent productions of Phantom of the Opera with live orchestral accompaniment to the iconic silent film and Voices of Light paired with The Passion of Joan of Arc.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Gustav Holst's The Planets and Malcom Arnold's Duo Piano Concerto will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase at https://brooklynchamberorchestra.org/concerts/gustav-holsts-the-planets-and-malcolm-arnolds-duo-piano-concerto/.

Comments