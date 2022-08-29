Bonnie Milne Releases New Single/Video 'Green River Sway' From Her Latest Album ANTICIPATION

Based near Toronto, celebrated composer and pianist, Bonnie Milne recently released her new album. Titled 'Anticipation', the album is Bonnie's magnum opus, as it truly captures the essence of her unique Classical-meets-Pop sound and musical style. She has announced 'Green River Sway (Movement 2)' as her new single from the album. It is the follow-up to her Top 20 radio airplay chart hit, "New Beginnings." That song also hit the UK iTunes sales charts.

Bonnie says, "Green River Sway' is about the beautiful area we live in and all of the time we spent swimming and kayaking here. It's the story of my boys' childhood and the passage of time, and how it's so important to be grateful for these moments. One of my favorite parts to play is in this piece as well."

In addition to her musical career, Bonnie Milne is also a music instructor who is highly proactive about nurturing the new generation of music experts.

ABOUT BONNIE MILNE:

Born and raised in a small central northern town in Ontario, Bonnie studied classical piano, creating compositions she performed for family and friends. After studying music at University, she gained her Teaching Degree, adding vocal music as a focus too. In addition to managing her own private music instruction business, she began teaching music in elementary schools. She is now working as the Arts Facilitator for her Board, and implementing a "music education program" in all elementary schools. Bonnie's goal, along with the Music Teachers in her Board, is to "Inspire Music for Life" for their students.

