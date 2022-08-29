Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bonnie Milne Releases New Single/Video 'Green River Sway' From Her Latest Album ANTICIPATION

It is the follow-up to her Top 20 radio airplay chart hit, "New Beginnings." That song also hit the UK iTunes sales charts.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Bonnie Milne Releases New Single/Video 'Green River Sway' From Her Latest Album ANTICIPATION

Based near Toronto, celebrated composer and pianist, Bonnie Milne recently released her new album. Titled 'Anticipation', the album is Bonnie's magnum opus, as it truly captures the essence of her unique Classical-meets-Pop sound and musical style. She has announced 'Green River Sway (Movement 2)' as her new single from the album. It is the follow-up to her Top 20 radio airplay chart hit, "New Beginnings." That song also hit the UK iTunes sales charts.

Bonnie says, "Green River Sway' is about the beautiful area we live in and all of the time we spent swimming and kayaking here. It's the story of my boys' childhood and the passage of time, and how it's so important to be grateful for these moments. One of my favorite parts to play is in this piece as well."

Watch the video:

In addition to her musical career, Bonnie Milne is also a music instructor who is highly proactive about nurturing the new generation of music experts.

ABOUT BONNIE MILNE:

Born and raised in a small central northern town in Ontario, Bonnie studied classical piano, creating compositions she performed for family and friends. After studying music at University, she gained her Teaching Degree, adding vocal music as a focus too. In addition to managing her own private music instruction business, she began teaching music in elementary schools. She is now working as the Arts Facilitator for her Board, and implementing a "music education program" in all elementary schools. Bonnie's goal, along with the Music Teachers in her Board, is to "Inspire Music for Life" for their students.

Website: https://bonniemilne.com

Twitter: @BMilneMusic (BonnieMilneMusic)
Instagram: @bonniemilnemusic https://www.instagram.com/bonniemilnemusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bonnie-Milne-Music-112360984677608
TikTok: BonnieMilneMusic
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLsJYj7apBfMbZ8NHON5t8Q/featured




More Hot Stories For You


The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29
August 29, 2022

Carnegie Hall celebrates the start of its 2022–2023 season with an Opening Night Gala concert on Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov is the soloist for this special evening, performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Ravel's La valse, Gabriela Lena Frank's “Chasqui” from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 rounding out the festive evening.
American Classical Orchestra Opens Its 2022-23 Season At Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall On September 22American Classical Orchestra Opens Its 2022-23 Season At Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall On September 22
August 29, 2022

The American Classical Orchestra (ACO), New York City's foremost period instrument orchestra, opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday, September 22 at Alice Tully Hall, with the first of four orchestral performances. Conducted by Founder and Artistic Director Thomas Crawford, the concert offers symphonies by Schubert and C.P.E. Bach, in addition to showcasing the dazzling pianist Petra Somlai in one of Beethoven's most demanding concertos.
Ravinia Announces Lineup Of October-May Concerts In Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Announces Lineup Of October-May Concerts In Bennett Gordon Hall
August 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Ravinia's fall-spring Bennett Gordon Hall concert series returns in 2022-23 for the first time since 2019 and will include 22 festival premieres. The concerts run from Oct. 15 through May 5 in Ravinia's most intimate space, the 450-seat Bennett Gordon Hall. It mirrors the celebrated festival season by showcasing a variety of talented artists across several genres, including classical and jazz, as well as a popular children's musical theatre.
Celebrating the Enduring Legacy of Iconic Canadian Pianist Glenn Gould on the 90th Anniversary of His BirthCelebrating the Enduring Legacy of Iconic Canadian Pianist Glenn Gould on the 90th Anniversary of His Birth
August 29, 2022

Glenn Gould, the iconic Canadian classical pianist, writer, composer, conductor and broadcaster, would have celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday, September 25th, 2022.  To commemorate this milestone anniversary, The Glenn Gould Foundation has programmed GlennGould@90, a series of free events starting September 17th honouring Canada's futuristic musical maverick. 
The WYO's Educational Series Opens with Lysander Piano TrioThe WYO's Educational Series Opens with Lysander Piano Trio
August 29, 2022

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center opens its 2022-2023 Educational Series with the “rich,” “imaginative,” and “nuanced” classical group, Lysander Piano Trio Thursday September 15 at 7pm. 