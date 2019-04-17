Bach In Baltimore Announces Cherished Music Of John Rutter With The Children's Chorus Of Carroll County

Bach in Baltimore announced today its Cherished Music of John Rutter Concert on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 3604 Chatham Road in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Bach in Baltimore is thrilled to join forces with the award-winning Children's Chorus of Carroll County to perform treasured choral music from the world's most popular living composer, John Rutter. The afternoon program bursts with Rutter's most important, gorgeous, and memorable works including Mass of the Children, Gloria, Psalm 150, and The Lord is My Shepherd. Rutter's reputation as the gold standard in contemporary church choir music is the result of his clear and direct style that balances the voice and instrumentation equally creating contagiously sing-able tunes that are effortlessly appreciated by choral newcomers and aficionados alike.

This concert is perfect for introducing youngsters to choral music and will delight the whole family! The music ranges from exhilarating brass explosions in the Gloria to gentle, thoughtful melodies for choir in The Lord is My Shepherd. The Mass of the Children was conceived with an essential role for a children's choir to perform alongside an adult choir, two soloists, and orchestra. The role of the children's choir is to add a new dimension to the traditional Latin Mass sung by the adult choir, adding and amplifying the meaning and mood.

Under the direction of Jenna Lebherz Daly and Rachel Morgan Im, Children's Chorus of Carroll County's Cantare Bel Canto choir is comprised of about 70 young choristers from 6th to 12th grade. The ensemble has been working on Mass of the Children since September 2018, and the young musicians have wholeheartedly embraced the piece. According to Daly, there is a "hushed, "YES!" as they are asked to get their music out during each rehearsal." Chorus member Logan Saurborn (member in 2011) say, "This piece is very complex and creative and I am honored to be able to perform it," and Lydia Grace Swanson (member since 2017) adds, "This is a beautiful piece that has expanded my knowledge in reading music and pushed me vocally."

Children's Chorus of Carroll County is able to collaborate with Bach in Baltimore thanks to Bach in Baltimore's Student Voice Exchange Choir program, one of the largest music education programs in Maryland, which gives student choirs the experience of performing alongside an adult choir, full orchestra, and professional vocal soloists. This, Daly notes is "an experience that many young musicians do not receive before college."

In addition to the Children's Chorus of Carroll County, Bach in Baltimore Choir and Orchestra, soprano Kerry Holahan and baritone Ross Tomaccio will be featured as guest soloists.

Admission to the Cherished Music of John Rutter Concert on May 5th is $40 in advance and $42 at the door. Tickets for this and all Bach in Baltimore events are available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Individual tickets are also available at the door 30 minutes prior to a performance. Please note that Bach in Baltimore's performance venues vary-we perform across the greater Baltimore metropolitan area.





