Australian Violinist Emily Sun Presents Famous Violin to 2024 KPO Concerto Competition Winner

Emily's famous Australia-made violin (valued at over $100,000) is modelled on the 1718 'Maurin' Stradivarius. 

By: Nov. 23, 2024
Australian Violinist Emily Sun Presents Famous Violin to 2024 KPO Concerto Competition Winner Image
International award-winning Australian violinist Emily Sun has presented 2024 KPO Secondary Schools Concerto Competition winner Teresa Yang of Strathfield
with the special additional part of her $5000 prize: the loan of Professor Sun's highly valued 1946 A. E. Smith violin for a period of up to 3 years.

Sydney-born Emily Sun, who adjudicated the 2023 competition, is a prize-winning international musician, currently violin professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Emily's famous Australia-made violin (valued at over $100,000) is modelled on the 1718 'Maurin' Stradivarius. 

Teresa Yang won this year's NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition in front of a large, enthusiastic audience at the Concourse Concert Hall, Chatswood on 30 June 2024.

The 17-year-old student of Meriden Girls' School in Strathfield played the Bela Bartok Violin Concerto No. 2 - accompanied by the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra - in front of adjudicators and celebrated Australian international musicians Madeleine Easton and Simon Tedeschi. 



