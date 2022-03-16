Australian Discovery Orchestra Explores New Musicals From Around The World in 16 STORIES

16 STORIES is a collection of 16 previously unrecorded songs written by award-winning musical theatre creators from around the world and recorded by The Australian Discovery Orchestra, conducted by Kevin Purcell.

The Australian Discovery Orchestra (ADO), regarded by many as the world's most innovative professional symphony orchestra, sought out 16 renowned musical theatre creators, each contributing a song from a musical they have written that has never previously been released publicly.

The songs are written by Greg Nabours, Adam Gwon, Joel Evans & Adryan Russ, Peter Mills, Kooman & Dimond, Nikko Benson, Andre Catrini, Sam Willmott & Marcus Stevens, Oliver Houser, Stephen Weiner & Peter Kellogg, Jess Newman, Kevin Purcell & Victor Kazan, Alan Schmuckler, Craig Christie, Drew Lane, and Joe Chindamo & Steve Vizard. 16 STORIES features 16 performers from around the world, discovered via a global vocal competition who appear on the album.

The featured vocalists are Stephanie Adams (Camelot at Bay Street), Scott Dreier (Doris and Me), Mariana Bravo (Rio Uphill, York Theatre), Chris Dwan (2019 Off-Broadway Little Shop Of Horrors), Claire DeJean (The Voice), Michael D'Elia (Dorian's Descent), Michael J. Farina (Seussical, Fiddler on the Roof), Madeleine Featherby (Electric Dreams, Melbourne), Sarah Krauss (Women of Broadway), Adrian Li Donni (Muriel's Wedding Australia), Jenni Little (Kinky Boots Australia), Marc Mackinnon (Peer Gynt, London National Theatre), Michael McCorry Rose (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, Wicked, National Tour: Anastasia), Anouska Taylor (BBC Proms) and Clayton Walker. Conductor Kevin Purcell says, "16 STORIES is an album that sets out to showcase the extraordinary global influence of the American Musical Theatre."

For more information: https://www.broadwayrecords.com/studio/16-stories-new-american-musicals-mp3.