Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Kendra Colton

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present soprano Kendra Colton in performance with pianist Kayo Iwama on Wednesday, April 20 at Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, FL 34293. The performance is at 6:00 pm, followed by dinner. Tickets are $58, including dinner; purchase online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

American soprano Kendra Colton has been a soloist with major orchestras, ensembles and festivals including the Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Houston Symphony, the National Symphony (Kennedy Center), and many others. She has appeared at the festivals of Tanglewood, Banff, and Ravinia, the Casals Festival, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and the Carmel Bach Festival. Her operatic credits include Boston Lyric Opera, Boston Early Music Festival, International Handel Festival in Göttingen and four centuries of music in numerous productions for Milwaukee's Skylight Opera.

Colton has developed a niche for herself in the oratorio and sacred works of Bach (including nearly all of the cantatas), Handel, Mozart, Haydn, Schubert, Mendelssohn, and Brahms. Acclaimed not only for her performances of Handel and Mozart operas, she is also recognized as an interpreter of contemporary chamber music and has premiered and recorded numerous works.

Marcy Miller, executive director for Artist Series Concerts stated, "Kendra Colton appeared as an emerging artist with Artist Series Concerts during our very first season in 1997. We were delighted to be among the first to spotlight her extraordinary talent and have happily watched her career blossom. We are thrilled to bring her back to perform for our audiences."

Colton will be joined in the Venice performance by distinguished pianist and frequent collaborator Iwama Kayo, whom the Washington Post called a pianist "with unusual skill and sensitivity to the music and the singer." Kayo has concertized extensively with singers such as Stephanie Blythe, William Hite, Rufus Müller, Christòpheren Nomura, Lucy Shelton and Dawn Upshaw throughout North America, Europe and Japan, and has performed in many prestigious venues including the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Tokyo's Yamaha Hall and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in #SafeArtsSarasota and will follow the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its venues. The most recent COVID-19 statement can be found at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.