Art Exhibition Opportunities At Sarasota Orchestra's Harmony Gallery

Sarasota Orchestra invites artists to submit applications to exhibit their artwork during the 2022-2023 season in the Orchestra's Harmony Gallery, located in the atrium of the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center.

The deadline to apply is June 30, and juried decisions will be announced by July 31. The application process is open to all Sarasota, Manatee or Charlotte county artists. Two-dimensional works in any medium, excluding installation, video, performance or audio, will be considered. Interested artists should submit a completed application, along with 10 - 15 digital samples of their most recent work.

The exhibit space is a public forum that frequently hosts children, so subject matter deemed inappropriate for minors may be rejected. The Sarasota Orchestra Art Committee has sole discretion for selecting and approving work presented for hanging.

Applications are available at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/about/community/harmony-gallery/harmony-gallery-application. Please, no phone calls. Questions may be directed to Audrey Dunne at adunne@sarasotaorchestra.org.

The Orchestra will host artist receptions for each exhibition in the atrium of the Orchestra Center, and a 25% commission of the proceeds from the sale of Harmony Gallery artwork will benefit the Orchestra. During the Orchestra season, the gallery is free and open to the public during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and during concerts that take place at Holley Hall in the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center. All Orchestra operations are subject to current health and safety guidelines.

For more information, visit: https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/about/community/harmony-gallery.