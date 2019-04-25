Announcing Long Island Concert Orchestra At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Long Island Concert Orchestra performing "International Stars of Tango" on Sunday, May 19 at 3pm. Ticket prices range between $25 - $55, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

"International Stars of Tango" features a trio of internationally renowned soloists: Argentinian bandone nist JP Jofre, violinist Michael Guttman and conductor/double bassist Enrico Fagone along with the LICO orchestra. The Program features large scale, original orchestral Tangos by Mr. Jofre as well as works by the internationally renowned Astor Piazzolla, father of the modern Tango, in an electrifying synthesis of modern Tango and orchestra.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Argentine composer-bandone n player J.P. Jofre has been hailed as one of today's leading artists by Lincoln Center and praised by The New York Times for his soulful, artful playing. A recipient of the National Prize of the Arts Grant in Argentina, Mr. Jofre has taken his form of contemporary tango to some of the most important venues in Asia, Europe, America and the Caribbean as soloist and composer. He has recently collaborated with Paquito D' Rivera, Gloria Estefan, Symphony Sillicon Valley, Sacramento Philharmonic, Philippe Quint, Fernando Otero, Westchester Jazz Orchestra, Fred Sturm, Esperanza Spalding, Frost Studio Jazz Band, Borislav Strulev, and Nina Beilina among many others. Mr. Jofre has also received commissions and he has been part of many festivals such as the prestigious Umbria Jazz Festival, Great Performers at Lincoln Center, Seattle Town Hall's Global Rhythms, Belgorod Music Festival, Sudtirol Jazz Festival, Celebrity Series of Boston, American Virtuosi, Bachanalia Taiwan among others. J.P. Jofre's first CD features 11-time Grammy Winner Paquito D' Rivera, who recorded Primavera, an original composition of Mr. Jofre's. For the World Premier of his Bandone n Concerto, the Mercury News (R. Scheinin) wrote: "...he is an electrifying composer-band neon player

Michael Guttman is a violinist and conductor with an incredible wealth of tone colors, with an exquisitely creamy sound...rich-toned and impassioned... says The New York Times Guttman is [a conductor of] innovative style, sophistication and majesty, says Napa Valley Register. He is the founder and music director of the Pietrasanta in Concerto festival in Tuscany, the resident music director of the Symphony Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra in California, the music director of the Crans Montana Classics festival in Switzerland, of the Belgian Chamber Orchestra , of Odessa Classics in Ukraine, and joint music director of Le Printemps du Violon in Paris, France.

Enrico Fagone is a staple performer in the most prestigious festivals worldwide, collaborating with Martha Argerich, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Mischa Maisky, Vadim Repin, Kathia and Marielle Lab que and countless others. His recording portfolio is vast with appearances on record labels EMI and Warner. He is Music Director of the Long Island Concert Orchestra, Ambassador of the Martha Argerich Presents Project in the world and Artistic Director of the renowned "Concorso Bottesini." Fagone is often invited as a Conductor and soloist all over the world, by numerous orchestras such as Dallas Symphony, Mendelsshon Chamber Orchestra Youth Strings-England, Napa Valley Simphony, I Cameristi del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Orchestra di Padova e del Veneto, Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, I Musici di Parma, Italian Ensemble-Teatro Bellini of Catania, I Virtuosi Italiani.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You