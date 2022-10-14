Adelaide Baroque To Perform Music Of The German Baroquem 26-27 November

Soprano Jessica Dean, counter tenor Nicholas Tolputt, tenor Richard Black, baritone Alex Roose and Rachel Beesley on violin will join the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra for its final concert for 2022. Rachael Beesley is Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director, and Concertmaster of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, and is recognised as a world leader in historically informed performance

Entitled SOLACE AND JOY: MUSIC OF THE GERMAN BAROQUE, the concert will be performed on Saturday 26 November at 7.30pm in St Peter's Cathedral with a regional repeat performance on Sunday 27 November at 3.00pm in St Aloysius' Catholic Church 111a College Road, Sevenhill.

Rachel Beesley said, 'To conclude Adelaide Baroque's 2022 concert season, I am delighted to be returning to Adelaide to direct the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra to perform Bach's celebrated Concerto in A Minor, and together with a stellar line up of singers, Cantatas 'Come, O death, thou sweetest hour' and 'In peace and joy I now depart' in honour of our dearly departed colleague and friend, the counter-tenor Max Riebl. The visceral nature and emotive language of Johann Sebastian Bach's music astounds listeners even today with its harmonic and melodic inventiveness and creative orchestrations, interweaving the voices of the soloists and connective bass lines throughout these wondrous works. The program also includes Bach's vivacious Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 and Handel's triumphant Gloria.'

Program curator Lynton Rivers said, 'While the sacred music of Bach is imbued with religious theology, it is music which transcends that purpose and speaks to everyone with or without religious convictions. At various times we seek consolation and solace and the arts in general and music in particular can offer that in spades! The past two years of a pandemic have forced us to be self-reliant in the face of anxiety and as we emerge from the worst of the crisis music can serve as a healing force. Our November concerts will present uplifting vocal and instrumental works which will restore one's joy in the creative art of music making.'

Tickets are available through ticketing@adelaidebaroque.com.au or by telephone on 0410 914 764.

Since 1977, Adelaide Baroque's aim has been to excite contemporary audiences with the power of baroque music, as well as to nurture the next generation of performers in the presentation and promotion of historical performance practice.