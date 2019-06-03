BWW Review: ON THE BACK OF A NAPKIN by Raju Mirchandani Fascinates

Cocktail aficionados, New Yorkers, and those who enjoy exciting bar buzz will be delighted by the intriguing memoir, "On the Back of a Napkin: Bar and Books, A Drunken Boat and a Whole Lot of Munkey Business" written by Raju S. Mirchandani and published by H.A. Press.

Mirchandani is the Owner/Founder and CEO of Bar & Books, a group of upscale cocktail lounges in New York City and beyond that are frequented by top entertainers and sports greats. They are destinations where A-Listers can enjoy the finest spirits and hand rolled cigars in a sophisticated, yet comfortable atmosphere as they socialize.

In Mirchandani's compact memoir, complete with fascinating pictures, he tells of his youth living internationally with his father who worked in the foreign service, recounts work and travel, and informs readers of his impressive rise in the hospitality industry with all of its ups and downs. His plan for Bar & Books that was sketched out on the back of a napkin became a reality and a great achievement. The first bar opened in 1991 in New York City's West Village. There are now two NYC locations with others in Prague and Warsaw.

Mirchandani also details the personal and professional relationships that have colored his life and his quest for success. He delivers keen insights about the bar business that can only be gained by a wealth of experience. His life's journey and entrepreneurship is both interesting and inspiring.

"On the Back of a Napkin: Bar and Books, A Drunken Boat and a Whole Lot of Munkey Business" is a book that we are sure our readers will relish. It can currently be purchased at the Bar & Books on Lexington (1020 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10021) or the Bar & Books on Hudson (636 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014). It will be coming to Amazon very soon.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Raju S. Mirchandani





