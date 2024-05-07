Jena Friedman NOT FUNNY Out Now In Paperback 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oscar-nominated writer, director, author and comedian JENA FRIEDMAN's book NOT FUNNY (Simon and Schuster) is out now in paperback.

NOT FUNNY is a witty and insightful collection of personal essays which begins with Jena's discovery of her knack for the funny business when research for her Northwestern college thesis leads her to take an improv class in Chicago.

Throughout, Jena shares stories of taking on those who told her she was too brash, too edgy, and too “unlikable” to make it, as well as takes on cancel culture, sexism, work, celebrity worship and more. Available in hardcover and now paperback everywhere books are sold.

Comedian Jena Friedman has worked as a writer on The Late Show with David Letterman, Borat 2: Subsequent Movie Film and The Conners as well as a field producer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2012 through the end of his tenure in 2015, where she wrote and directed field segments. She has performed stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CONAN.

Fans also know Jena as the host of the hit crime series Indefensible on AMC Plus and the creator of Soft Focus on Adult Swim. Her critically acclaimed comedy special Ladykiller, which she filmed while 27 weeks pregnant, is available on Peacock. Her first stand-up special American Cunt was named Paste's year end Top Ten Comedy Specials and is available on YouTube.

Find Jena on tour in 2024 as she works on a new hour. Next show is May 28 at Lyric Hyperion in Los Angeles. Tickets and info HERE.

Comments