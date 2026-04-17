Shea's Spotlight Committee Will Host Meat Raffle Fundraiser

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Shea's Performing Arts Center's volunteer Spotlight Committee invites the community to the 5th Annual Broadway “Meats” Buffalo on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The meat raffle fundraiser will be held at the Buffalo Irish Center, at 245 Abbott Road in Buffalo, with doors opening at 6pm, and the first round beginning at 7pm.

This annual event brings supporters together for an evening of fun, community engagement, and fundraising to benefit Shea's Performing Arts Center, a non-profit organization. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to win throughout the evening, including basket raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a Queen of Hearts board.

Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and family, plenty of singles, and a cooler for any winnings. The event is designed to foster an energetic, social atmosphere while supporting a meaningful cause. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks; however, outside alcohol is not permitted.

A $10 ticket includes beer, wine, and soda. A cash bar is also available. Table reservations for up to eight people can be made for $75 by calling 716-912-6238. Tickets are now available at: https://bit.ly/sheasmeatraffle

Interested in getting involved? Shea's Spotlight Committee is always looking for new members. To learn more about the volunteer program visit: www.sheas.org/volunteer-program.