BORED TEACHERS 'IS IT FRIDAY YET?!' Comedy Tour is Coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre
The tour continues with a new fall leg in 2026, with 38 additional dates including a 7:30PM show at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Teachers, consider this your permission slip to clock out and laugh it off. The Bored Teachers: “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour has all-new jokes, bigger punchlines, and the kind of classroom chaos you can finally enjoy from the audience.
The tour continues with a new fall leg in 2026, with 38 additional dates including a 7:30PM show at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
The Bored Teachers are hitting cities all over the US and Canada from September through December. The “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour kicked off on January 15, 2026. This wildly popular tour will be hitting over 90 cities across the U.S., Asia, and Canada.
Artist presale begins Thursday, April 16 at 4pm. Signup to be the first to access the presale at boredteachers.com/comedy-tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, April 20 at 10am and will be available at the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online at www.sheas.org/performances/bored-teachers.
Since launching the tour in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has sold out theaters in nearly every U.S. state and across 7 provinces Canada, expanded internationally to the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, and performed in front of more than 200K teachers worldwide. With +1 billion video views, +10 million followers, and the #1 teacher-comedy podcast, Bored Teachers has become the go-to brand for educators everywhere seeking laughter, community, and a little comic relief.
Manila, Metro Manila
Jun 4, 2026 - 8:00 PM
The Platform
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Jun 6, 2026 - 8:00 PM
Victoria Theatre
Singapore
Jun 7, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Strand Theatre
Shreveport, LA
Apr 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM
City Hall Live
Brandon, MS
Apr 17, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Saenger Theater
Pensacola, FL
Apr 18, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Orpheum Theater
New Orleans, LA
Apr 19, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Weinberg Center For The Arts
Frederick, MD
Apr 23, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Luhrs Center
Shippensburg, PA
Apr 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Grand Opera House
Wilmington, DE
Apr 25, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Richmond, VA
Apr 26, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Weill Center for the Performing Arts
Sheboygan, WI
Apr 30, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Pablo Center
Eau Claire, WI
May 1, 2026 - 7:30 PM
DECC Symphony Hall
Duluth, MN
May 2, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Grand Theater
Wausau, WI
May 3, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Crown Uptown Theatre
Wichita, KS
May 8, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Hanover Theatre
Worcester, MA
May 14, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Garde Arts Center
New London, CT
May 15, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Plymouth Memorial Hall
Plymouth, MA
May 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Colonial Theatre
Laconia, NH
May 17, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Colonial Theatre
Laconia, NH
May 17, 2026 - 7:00 PM
AISD Performing Arts Center
Austin, TX
Sep 17, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Abilene Convention Center
Abilene, TX
Sep 18, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Jefferson Theatre
Beaumont, TX
Sep 19, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Selena Auditorium
Corpus Christi, TX
Sep 20, 2026 - 3:00 PM
The Berglund Center
Roanoke, VA
Sep 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Charleston Theater
Charleston, WV
Sep 25, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Victoria Theatre
Dayton, OH
Sep 26, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Southern Theatre
Columbus, OH
Sep 27, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Soundstage at Graceland
Memphis, TN
Oct 8, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Horner Hall
Hot Springs, AR
Oct 9, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Walton Arts Center
Fayetteville, AR
Oct 10, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Rose State Performing Arts Center
Midwest City, OK
Oct 11, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Bell Performing Arts Centre
Surrey, BC
Oct 15, 2026 - 7:00 PM
Bell Performing Arts Centre
Surrey, BC
Oct 16, 2026 - 8:00 PM
Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna, BC
Oct 17, 2026 - 8:00 PM
Red Deer Memorial Centre
Red Deer, AB
Oct 18, 2026 - 4:00 PM
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Burlington, VT
Oct 22, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Syracuse, NY
Oct 23, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Buffalo, NY
Oct 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Broome County Forum Theatre
Binghamton, NY
Oct 25, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Santander Performing Arts Center
Reading, PA
Nov 5, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 6, 2026 - 9:00 PM
Palace Theater
Waterbury, CT
Nov 7, 2026 - 7:30 PM
The Lerner Theatre
Elkhart, IN
Nov 12, 2026 - 7:30 PM
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts Skokie
Skokie, IL
Nov 13, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Rialto Square Theatre
Joliet, IL
Nov 14, 2026 - 7:30 PM
University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center
Springfield, IL
Nov 15, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Laxson Auditorium
Chico, CA
Nov 19, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Gallo Center for the Arts
Modesto, CA
Nov 20, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Santa Rosa, CA
Nov 21, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Warnors Theatre
Fresno, CA
Nov 22, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Jag Soundhouse
St. John's, NL
Nov 27, 2026
Confederation Centre of the Arts
Charlottetown, PE
Nov 28, 2026
Capitol Theatre
Moncton, NB
Nov 29, 2026
Kingston Grand Theatre
Kingston, ON
Dec 3, 2026
Algonquin Commons Theatre
Ottawa, ON
Dec 4, 2026
The Elgin Theatre
Toronto, ON
Dec 5, 2026
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thunder Bay, ON
Dec 6, 2026
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