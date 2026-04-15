BORED TEACHERS 'IS IT FRIDAY YET?!' Comedy Tour is Coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teachers, consider this your permission slip to clock out and laugh it off. The Bored Teachers: “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour has all-new jokes, bigger punchlines, and the kind of classroom chaos you can finally enjoy from the audience.

The tour continues with a new fall leg in 2026, with 38 additional dates including a 7:30PM show at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The Bored Teachers are hitting cities all over the US and Canada from September through December. The “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour kicked off on January 15, 2026. This wildly popular tour will be hitting over 90 cities across the U.S., Asia, and Canada.

Artist presale begins Thursday, April 16 at 4pm. Signup to be the first to access the presale at boredteachers.com/comedy-tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, April 20 at 10am and will be available at the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online at www.sheas.org/performances/bored-teachers.

Since launching the tour in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has sold out theaters in nearly every U.S. state and across 7 provinces Canada, expanded internationally to the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, and performed in front of more than 200K teachers worldwide. With +1 billion video views, +10 million followers, and the #1 teacher-comedy podcast, Bored Teachers has become the go-to brand for educators everywhere seeking laughter, community, and a little comic relief.

Manila, Metro Manila

Jun 4, 2026 - 8:00 PM

The Platform

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Jun 6, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Victoria Theatre

Singapore

Jun 7, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Strand Theatre

Shreveport, LA

Apr 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM

City Hall Live

Brandon, MS

Apr 17, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Saenger Theater

Pensacola, FL

Apr 18, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Orpheum Theater

New Orleans, LA

Apr 19, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Weinberg Center For The Arts

Frederick, MD

Apr 23, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Luhrs Center

Shippensburg, PA

Apr 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Grand Opera House

Wilmington, DE

Apr 25, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre

Richmond, VA

Apr 26, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Weill Center for the Performing Arts

Sheboygan, WI

Apr 30, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Pablo Center

Eau Claire, WI

May 1, 2026 - 7:30 PM

DECC Symphony Hall

Duluth, MN

May 2, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Grand Theater

Wausau, WI

May 3, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Crown Uptown Theatre

Wichita, KS

May 8, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Hanover Theatre

Worcester, MA

May 14, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Garde Arts Center

New London, CT

May 15, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Plymouth Memorial Hall

Plymouth, MA

May 16, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Colonial Theatre

Laconia, NH

May 17, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Colonial Theatre

Laconia, NH

May 17, 2026 - 7:00 PM

AISD Performing Arts Center

Austin, TX

Sep 17, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Abilene Convention Center

Abilene, TX

Sep 18, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Jefferson Theatre

Beaumont, TX

Sep 19, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Selena Auditorium

Corpus Christi, TX

Sep 20, 2026 - 3:00 PM

The Berglund Center

Roanoke, VA

Sep 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Charleston Theater

Charleston, WV

Sep 25, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Victoria Theatre

Dayton, OH

Sep 26, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Southern Theatre

Columbus, OH

Sep 27, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Soundstage at Graceland

Memphis, TN

Oct 8, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Horner Hall

Hot Springs, AR

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Walton Arts Center

Fayetteville, AR

Oct 10, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Rose State Performing Arts Center

Midwest City, OK

Oct 11, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Bell Performing Arts Centre

Surrey, BC

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Bell Performing Arts Centre

Surrey, BC

Oct 16, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Kelowna Community Theatre

Kelowna, BC

Oct 17, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Red Deer Memorial Centre

Red Deer, AB

Oct 18, 2026 - 4:00 PM

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Burlington, VT

Oct 22, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Syracuse, NY

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Buffalo, NY

Oct 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Broome County Forum Theatre

Binghamton, NY

Oct 25, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Santander Performing Arts Center

Reading, PA

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ

Nov 6, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Palace Theater

Waterbury, CT

Nov 7, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Lerner Theatre

Elkhart, IN

Nov 12, 2026 - 7:30 PM

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts Skokie

Skokie, IL

Nov 13, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Rialto Square Theatre

Joliet, IL

Nov 14, 2026 - 7:30 PM

University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center

Springfield, IL

Nov 15, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Laxson Auditorium

Chico, CA

Nov 19, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Gallo Center for the Arts

Modesto, CA

Nov 20, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Santa Rosa, CA

Nov 21, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Warnors Theatre

Fresno, CA

Nov 22, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Jag Soundhouse

St. John's, NL

Nov 27, 2026

Confederation Centre of the Arts

Charlottetown, PE

Nov 28, 2026

Capitol Theatre

Moncton, NB

Nov 29, 2026

Kingston Grand Theatre

Kingston, ON

Dec 3, 2026

Algonquin Commons Theatre

Ottawa, ON

Dec 4, 2026

The Elgin Theatre

Toronto, ON

Dec 5, 2026

Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Thunder Bay, ON

Dec 6, 2026