VOICES FROM ELLIS ISLAND to Return to Rochester Fringe Festival

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Voices from Ellis Island, the acclaimed solo performance created and performed by Pippa White, will return to the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival this September with performances at the JCC CenterStage Theatre's Ballroom Stage.

Through a captivating theatrical performance built around the simple act of changing hats, White portrays seven immigrants from across Europe whose lives were forever changed as they entered the United States through Ellis Island, often referred to as America's "front door to freedom."

Drawing on true stories, the production follows immigrants from Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Eastern Europe, and Russia as they make the daunting journey across the Atlantic and confront the uncertainty, hope, and challenges awaiting them in a new country. Their experiences are by turns humorous, heartbreaking, inspiring, and unforgettable.

From 1892 to 1930, Ellis Island served as the first stop in America for millions of immigrants seeking new opportunities. Today, it is estimated that approximately 40 percent of Americans have ancestors who passed through Ellis Island, making the stories portrayed in Voices from Ellis Island deeply personal for audiences across the country.

Presented by One's Company with Pippa White, the 70-minute production will be performed Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 19 at 1:45 p.m. at the JCC CenterStage Theatre Ballroom Stage as part of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival.

Recommended for ages 13 and older, tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, and $8 for students with valid ID.

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