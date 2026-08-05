THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES is Coming to Shea's Smith Theatre

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O'Connell & Company will present the eighth installment of its wildly popular drag parody, The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, with the all-new comedy **Volume VIII: Say Cheese! ** Performances will take place August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30.

Forget the reboot. Buffalo audiences have discovered something even better. The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes imagines the "episodes" that somehow never made it to television, reuniting Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia for all-new adventures filled with razor-sharp comedy, outrageous antics, and heartfelt friendship. It's a loving tribute to four television legends, served with an extra slice of cheesecake and a healthy helping of camp. This Time... It's All About the Cheese!

Rose is determined to secure her financial future when she becomes the unsuspecting face of St. Olaf's very first multi-level marketing scheme, selling the legendary cheeses of her quirky hometown! Before long, the Miami house is overflowing with cheese wheels, outrageous sales pitches, and Rose's trademark sunny optimism. As Dorothy grows increasingly skeptical, Blanche sees an opportunity to host the hottest cheese party in town, while Sophia dishes out her signature "wisdom" with hilariously disastrous results. Will friendship and a little Miami ingenuity be enough to save Rose from the cheesiest mistake of her life?

The cast will feature Joey Bucheker as Rose Nylund - the sweet, endlessly optimistic St. Olaf storyteller with a heart as big as her imagination; Michael "Bebe" Blasdell as Blanche Devereaux - the flirtatious Southern belle whose confidence is as legendary as her dating life; Matthew Rittler as Sophia Petrillo - the wisecracking Sicilian spitfire whose blunt honesty leaves no one unscathed; and Introducing Bryan Sharry as Dorothy Zbornak - the razor-sharp schoolteacher whose biting wit keeps everyone in line. Plus a lineup of guest stars, Adam Beam, Matti LaVigne and Len Mendez.

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