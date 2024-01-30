THE FOLKS AT HOME Comes to the Alleyway Theatre

Previews begin February 9, with an opening night set for Wednesday February 14, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Alleyway Theatre starts the second half of its 44th season with THE FOLKS AT HOME, a love letter to the great sitcoms of the 1970s. The comedy is written by R. Eric Thomas and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian. Pay-What-You-Can-Previews begin February 9, with an opening night set for Wednesday February 14, 2024.

ABOUT THE PLAY

“THE FOLKS AT HOME is a play that’s so dear to my heart,” says Thomas. “It’s a play about staying in the room even when it’s hard, which is why it’s so important that it’s experienced in a live theater. Being in a space with other people laughing out loud, feeling the swell of love or compassion—there’s nothing like it.”

Inspired by the television shows created by Norman Lear, THE FOLKS AT HOME centers an interracial gay couple living paycheck to paycheck in Baltimore. Within the span of 24 hours, all of their parents come knocking at the door, looking for a favor. What follows is a hilarious and touching story about family, home, and what we do when things get tough.

Thomas continues, “I’m thrilled that FOLKS is being produced in Buffalo, a town bursting with theatrical life and playwrights who I’ve long admired. Alleyway, as the second producer of this show, plays a crucial role in the on-going life of THE FOLKS AT HOME. There’s a lot of new plays out there, there are even a lot of comedies—though not as many as I’d like—so when a theater finds a new play and says ‘this is something our audiences are going to love and something we believe in,’ it makes a difference and it makes it possible for more theatres to [produce this play].”

 




Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola
Buffalo Theatre Company Presents FAUCI AND KRAMER A New Play by Drew Fornarola

FAUCI and KRAMER, a new play by Drew Fornarola, explores the unlikely friendship between Anthony Fauci and Larry Kramer as they navigate the AIDS crisis. This heartfelt and sometimes comical play opens on February 23rd at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.

Rochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME
Rochester's DEEP Arts Approved For $15K 2024 NEA Grant For MOSES MAN FINDING HOME

ROCHESTER’S DEEP ARTS receives $15K grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, following a $10K grant in 2023.

Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend
Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

TOY presents the WORLD-PREMIERE of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES by Donna Hoke, sponsored by M&T Bank, which runs from January 27-February 4, 2024.

Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2
Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2

Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company for the New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2, featuring local and national playwrights. No reservations necessary. Donations accepted at the door.

