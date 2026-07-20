BOSCO Will Bring THE MARVELOUS MISS GENDER to Shea's Theatre
The performance will run August 16, 2026.
The Marvelous Miss Gender starring BOSCO will come to Shea's Theatre in August. The performance will run August 16, 2026.
Murray & Peter will present “The Marvelous Miss Gender” starring BOSCO. From RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, 2022 and most recently All Stars 10 from 2025, BOSCO is now headlining her first ever solo tour, created by BOSCO.
Meet & Greet add-on tickets are sold separately. To attend the M&G, fans must also purchase a ticket to the event. There will be a 20-minute intermission. 18+ welcome.
About BOSCO
BOSCO is a drag performer best known for competing on season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2022 and season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2025. On Drag Race, she won three main challenges, survived elimination after receiving the season's "Golden Chocolate Bar," and finished in third place. She later returned for All Stars 10, advancing to the finale after winning two challenges and the talent show, ultimately placing third again. Bosco also appears in RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked.
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