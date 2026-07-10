THE PRINCESS CONCERT To Take The Stage At Shea’s Theatre

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After captivating audiences across the United Kingdom with sold-out performances, The Princess Concert is crossing the Atlantic for its highly anticipated U.S. debut tour. The Princesses will take center stage at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for a special performance on Wednesday, December 23 at 3:30PM.

Created by Enchanted Voices, this spectacular live concert experience is a premium, heart-warming production designed for audiences of all ages. For the first time ever, families across the United States will have the opportunity to experience the magic live on stage.

Featuring performers who have graced the West End, The Princess Concert brings together spectacular vocal talent with showstopping choreography and acrobatics for an unforgettable and joyful experience. Audiences will hear beloved songs from hit films such as Frozen, Wicked, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and many more, as well as contemporary pop favorites.

“The Princess Concert is about more than the music — it’s about helping audiences step into their own princess era,” said a spokesperson for Enchanted Voices. “Through these iconic songs, we celebrate courage, kindness, and the power of believing in yourself. We are so excited to bring this experience to the United States for the very first time and share that joy with American families.”

With performances suitable for ages three and up, The Princess Concert promises a magical and uplifting atmosphere for families, friends, and music lovers. Children and adults alike are invited to sing along, dress up, and fully embrace the magic.

Tickets are on sale now. Families are encouraged to book early to secure their seats and be part of the magic. Tickets are available at the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street, in Downtown Buffalo or online at The Shea's website.

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