THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour to Play Shea's Buffalo Theatre for Five Performances
Performances will run from June 19 – 21, 2026.
The National Tour of The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play at Shea's Buffalo Theatre for just five performances from June 19 – 21, 2026. Great tickets to The Book of Mormon, part of the Gallagher Encore Series, are available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street or online.
This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.
The Book of Mormon is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.
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